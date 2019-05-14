Indya Moore Makes History as Elle Magazine’s First Trans Cover Star





Pose actor and model Indya Moore is Elle’s latest cover star and looks stunning. They are also the first trans cover star for the magazine’s US edition.

In the cover story, Moore talks about how their relationship to their parents led to them entering the foster care system at age 14, telling the magazine: “A lot of times, when parents overdiscipline their children, especially when they’re queer, their intention isn’t to hurt them, …[t]hey think they’re saving their children from harm. But they don’t realize that they’re causing harm, that they’re doing to their kids exactly what they’re afraid of the world doing to them.”

Moore also discusses entering the sex trafficking industry in order to afford hormone therapy.

“I didn’t understand what sex trafficking was at the time…[t]he language I knew was that they were, basically, my pimps. I was just a kid.” Moore says.

While the profile uses she/her pronouns, Moore has opened up on Instagram about their feelings on preferred gender pronouns (PGP):

“i'm still navigating various levels of insecurity around the way people consume my identity & i often slip up in compromising my PGP for other peoples comfort in fear of their ability to understand and how that ends up being projected on me...I am non binary but i also realize for cis people & even binary trans people, that my identity/PGP being respected depends on their ability to understand it…”

You can catch more of Moore when Pose returns to FX on June 11th.

Photo credit: Elle Magazine

