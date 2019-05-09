Week Of Women: May 10-16, 2019

Our pop culture picks this week include new music by Ciara and Charly Bliss, new stories by Karen Russell, and a new movie directed by (and starring!) Amy Poehler—it's a good week! Check out our full list below.
MOVIES/TV
Directed by Mary Harron and starring Suki Waterhouse, Merritt Wever, and more, Charlie Saysfollows the “Manson girls” post-incarceration. Out May 10, and our review to come on BUST.com.
Amy Poehler’s directorial debut is here! Co-starring Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph, Wine Country is about six friends who take to Napa to celebrate a 50thbirthday party. Out May 10 on Netflix.
In this scam artist comedy that—honestly—looks perfect for a girls’ night in, duo Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to con the men who have wronged them. Out May 10.
MUSIC
Our reviewer describes Woods’ latest album as “a blend of soulful rhythm, baroque melody, and deep bass [that] supports Woods; voice through the journey of a narrative both oppressed and liberated.” Out May 10, and our review soon to come on BUST.com.
Brooklyn’s Charly Bliss is back with some more indie pop goodness, this time with a heavier ’80s-inspired synthy sound. Out May 10, and check out our review soon on BUST.com.
Ciara’s latest album, Beauty Marks, is the R&B artist’s first record as an independent artist—and is already garnering rave reviews. Out May 10.
BOOKS
Orange World and Other Stories by Karen Russell
In our top May/June lit pick, Swamplandia! author Karen Russell rewrites fairy tales to fit our modern world—and the political discussions we’re currently having. Out May 14, and check BUST.com soon for our review.
Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
Phillips’ debut novel is a thriller about two sisters who disappear off the shore of Russia—and the women who are affected by their absence. Out May 14.
Top photo via Netflix / Wine Country
Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.