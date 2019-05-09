Quantcast
Week Of Women: May 10-16, 2019

Week Of Women: May 10-16, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

wine country movie review 87140

Our pop culture picks this week include new music by Ciara and Charly Bliss, new stories by Karen Russell, and a new movie directed by (and starring!) Amy Poehler—it's a good week! Check out our full list below.

MOVIES/TV 

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Says

Directed by Mary Harron and starring Suki Waterhouse, Merritt Wever, and more, Charlie Saysfollows the “Manson girls” post-incarceration. Out May 10, and our review to come on BUST.com.

Wine Country

Amy Poehler’s directorial debut is here! Co-starring Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph, Wine Country is about six friends who take to Napa to celebrate a 50thbirthday party. Out May 10 on Netflix.

The Hustle

In this scam artist comedy that—honestly—looks perfect for a girls’ night in, duo Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to con the men who have wronged them. Out May 10. 

MUSIC 

Legacy Legacy by Jamila Woods

 

Our reviewer describes Woods’ latest album as “a blend of soulful rhythm, baroque melody, and deep bass [that] supports Woods; voice through the journey of a narrative both oppressed and liberated.” Out May 10, and our review soon to come on BUST.com.

Young Enough by Charly Bliss

Brooklyn’s Charly Bliss is back with some more indie pop goodness, this time with a heavier ’80s-inspired synthy sound. Out May 10, and check out our review soon on BUST.com.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Beauty Marks by Ciara

Ciara’s latest album, Beauty Marks, is the R&B artist’s first record as an independent artist—and is already garnering rave reviews. Out May 10. 

BOOKS 

Orange World and Other Stories by Karen Russell

51By23kZ0gL. SX336 BO1204203200 c9031 

In our top May/June lit pick, Swamplandia! author Karen Russell rewrites fairy tales to fit our modern world—and the political discussions we’re currently having. Out May 14, and check BUST.com soon for our review.

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

9780525520412 9fabd

Phillips’ debut novel is a thriller about two sisters who disappear off the shore of Russia—and the women who are affected by their absence. Out May 14.

Top photo via Netflix / Wine Country

More from BUST

Week Of Women: May 3-9, 2019

Week Of Women: April 26-May 2, 2019

Week Of Women: April 19-25, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Charly Bliss , Amy Poehler , Maya Rudolph , Rachel Dratch , Netflix , Karen Russell , Jamila Woods , Ciara , Week Of Women , Amy Poehler , Ciara , Jamila Woods , Charly Bliss , Karen Russell

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Busy in Freaks and Geeks Tests and Breasts busy philipps 17773050 800 600 96642

The Secret, Eternal Glamour of “Older Girls”

15356867168 eed7d54d90 z f6a1c

Progressive Christian Writer Rachel Held Evans Dies At 37

rockgoddess 2b8b8

Ani DiFranco's New Memoir Tears Down Walls: BUST Interview

5107632307 0fbd97d574 z 63b01

Alleged Child Molester Woody Allen’s Memoir Turned Down By Major Publishers

warren snl 4b43b

SNL Proves We All Need To Pay Attention To Elizabeth Warren

RockHard600PosterCrop eb55f

Week Of Women: May 3-9, 2019

lanyadoo 8422e

Astrologer and Host of "Ghost Of A Podcast" Jessica Lanyadoo Spills On Healing And Connecting The Stars With Politics

71o0pBvU c9c82

Tacocat's Emily Nokes On Her Personal Style, On And Offstage

1024px Caster Semenya London 2012 a8824

Caster Semenya Will Have To Suppress Her Testosterone Levels To Compete — Here's Why That's Messed Up

busytonight 11f08

"Busy Tonight's" Cancelation Proves How Tough It Is For Women In Late Night

Upcoming Events

(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Lizzo at Brooklyn Steel
Sun May 12 @10:00AM -
Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button