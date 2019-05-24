What The Tweens Were Into: 2000s Edition

The 2000s—what a time to be alive. Before the millennial pink of Glossier came the hot pink of Juicy Couture. Between tracksuits and butterfly hair clips, fashion mistakes were looming around every corner. Popular culture was a candy-coated distraction from the Iraq War. MTV and VH1 still played music as reality shows slowly seeped into their regular programming. Cake frosting could have easily been mistaken for lip gloss. And, when in doubt, put a rhinestone on it. So let’s travel to pop culture’s not-so-distant past for some aesthetic nostalgia. A time when...

Beyoncé was "Crazy in Love"

...and Paul Giamatti turned blue in Big Fat Liar...

Big Fat Liar, Universal Studios

People drank Red Bull like it was water.

Courtesy of Rodrigo.Argenton via Wikimedia Commons

A movie where Amanda Bynes wore this iconic sweater coat:

Big Fat Liar, Universal Studios

(A sleek coat with faux furry acoutrements on the neck and sleeves was the epitome of chic for me, at the time. Business in the cut and party in the trimmings, this was a look favored by powerful women.)

Like Raven on That's So Raven...

That's So Raven, Disney Channel

That's So Raven, Disney Channel

That's So Raven, Disney Channel

That's So Raven, Disney Channel

...and Lizzie McGuire...

Lizzie McGuire, Disney Channel

...and Valerie Brown in Josie and the Pussycats.

Josie and the Pussycats, MGM

Remember when everyone wanted this phone?

Courtesy of edusand via Flickr

And this phone?

Via Mediaguru at English Wikipedia

And of course, every phone needed accessories. Like swarovski crystals:

Courtesy of fashion my phone via Flickr

And charms...

Courtesy of Janine via Flickr

And Jamster ringtones.

All the celebrities shopped here:

Via Wikimedia Commons

And bought Von Dutch trucker hats:

Courtesy of Geronimo De Francesco via Flickr

At 50 bucks a hat, it was expensive to look casual.

Anyone who's anyone was getting Punk'd.

(Even the host's future wife.)

Rachel Zoe was Hollywood's stylist...

Courtesy of Christopher Peterson via Wikimedia Commons

...and popularized the oversized sunglasses trend, when bigger was better and everyone looked like an insect:

The OC, FOX

At the turn of the new millenium, futuristic styles were dominating the runways, many of which were inspired by The Matrix films...

Trinity in The Matrix, Warner Brothers

where Trinity showed us the most iconic ass-kicking of the decade:

via GIPHY

Meanwhile, I was shopping here...

Courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr

Where I was very excited to purchase a beaded mesh tote...

Georgia Rule, Universal Pictures

Handbags were a pretty big deal in the 2000s. It was the era of the 'it bag' and logomania.

Mean Girls, Paramount

Courtesy of AdrianaGórak via Wikimedia Commons

Courtesy of Ashley Cooper via Flickr

Courtesy of Queen Bee via Flickr

Courtesy of Ashley Cooper via Flickr

For Halloween, just add sweatpants, sunglasses bigger than your face, a $3500 purse, plus a latte and/or Red Bull and voila, you'll look like a celeb from 2005.

Speaking of branding, remember when everyone was wearing these?

Courtesy of Suuz80 via Wikimedia Commons

These, too.

Courtesy of TexasDex via Wikimedia Commons

Which you'd tuck into low-rise, flared jeans.

Thirteen, Twentieth Century Fox

The 2000s did bring forth some incredible footwear. Like platform flip flops...

Courtesy of Ceddie2000 via Wikimedia Commons

A staircase and these shoes made for an interesting 25 minutes.

And sneaker heels...

Courtesy of RanchoRosco via Wikimedia Commons

For me, back in the day, the Converse heel was the epitome of intelligent design.

And an abundance of extravagant hair accessories:

Lizzie McGuire, Disney Channel

Thirteen, Twentieth Century Fox

I thought hoop earrings and clip-on extensions made me look wise beyond my years.

Lizzie McGuire, Disney Channel

Lizzie McGuire, Disney Channel

Lizzie McGuire, Disney Channel

Holy hair crimping!

The OC, FOX

That's some volume that belongs in an art gallery.

Makeup looked like dessert:

Newlyweds, MTV

Jessica Simpson even had a line of cosmetics called Dessert.

Frosted lip gloss made everyone look like they just made out with a cake:

Mean Girls, Paramount

Mean Girls, Paramount

Josie and the Pussycats, MGM

Much shiny. Very fancy.

Skirts got shorter:

Mean Girls, Paramount

The OC, FOX

Behodl! The casual date-night look of the 2000s!

Dreamgirls was the smash hit of 2007, winning awards all over the place, including 2 Oscars.

Dreamgirls, Dreamworks

Jennifer Hudson took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, cementing her status as a movie star in addition to being a standout vocalist.



Courtesy of Scott Aza Jordan via Wikimedia Commons

Social media was on the verge of permeating every area of our lives...

Myspace LLC, Wikimedia Commons

You could easily lose hours on AIM...

Courtesy of Everaldo Coelho via Wikimedia Commons

My screenname was doglover93.

Then this came along...

Facebook.svg via Wikimedia Commons

All the while, a young Senator from Illinois was getting ready to campaign for presidency.

United States Congress official portrait of Barack Obama as a member of the U.S. Senate via Wikimedia Commons

And on Tuesday, January 20, 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th president of the United States Of America...

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

...and the United States had its first black president and his family living in the White House.

Courtesy of Pete Souza via Wikimedia Commons

Header photo: "High School Musical," Disney Channel

