Week Of Women: May 3-9, 2019

As we settle firmly into spring, it’s the perfect time to sit outside with a great new book (maybe by Rebecca Solnit, or Ayesha Harruna Attah?) or a peppy, catchy-as-hell song on repeat. Here are some of our recommendations this week.

MOVIES/TV

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact

Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, Lifetime will be setting aside two hours this Saturday for reactions to January’s Surviving R. Kelly. As per the media release, this special will investigate “the impact the documentary has had on our culture globally, how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence, and what it means to be a survivor.” Airing May 4.

Ask Dr. Ruth

This new documentary, out May 3 on Hulu, celebrates the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, known lovingly as America’s sex therapist. Stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

Tell It To The Bees

Set in England in the 1950s, this queer love story stars Anna Paquin as a beekeeper who forms a bond with a troubled young boy—and his mother (Holliday Grainger). Out May 3.

MUSIC

Scatter the Rats by L7

Scatter the Rats is grunge band L7’s first record in 20 years! Out May 3, and keep checking BUST.com for further coverage.

This Mess Is A Place by Tacocat

Feminist pop punk band Tacocat is back with new tunes! This Mess Is A Place is out May 3, and you can check out our interview with frontwoman—and BUST editor!—Emily Nokes in our May/June print issue.

Kash Doll on “What You Wanna Do” by Anthony Flammia

On May 2, Complex premiered a new collaboration between Anthony Flammia and rapper Kash Doll, complete with a lyric video. Out now.

BOOKS

The Hundred Wells of Salaga by Ayesha Harruna Attah

Attah’s book centers around two women in pre-colonial Ghana, Aminah and Wurche, living intertwined lives. Out May 8, and you can find our review here.

Cinderella Liberator by Rebecca Solnit

Calling all family and friends of younger feminists! Rebecca Solnit’s debut children’s book is a retelling of Cinderella with an empowering and Prince Charming-less twist. Out May 7.

Revenge of the She-Punks by Vivien Goldman

Goldman’s feminist music history is one we’ve waited awhile for—a refreshingly female-focused look into punk music, from the ’70s up ’til today. Out May 7, and stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

Top photo via L7's website

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.