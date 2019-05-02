BUST's 10 Best Bets For May And June, 2019

In our May/June 2019 issue, managing editor Emily Rems chose 10 can't-miss events, exhibits, movies, and more coming up the next two months.

1. Wine Country on Netflix

Photo courtesy of Colleen Hayes / Netflix

The feature-film directing debut of Amy Poehler, Wine Country stars Poehler alongside fellow SNL alums Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, and Paula Pell, and centers on a motley crew of friends on a road trip to Napa. A cast this funny doesn’t come along every day. So grab the gals who make you laugh and catch it on Netflix May 10.

2. Primavera Sound Music Festival

Photo courtesy of Eric Pamies

This year’s most woman-friendly music festival could be Primavera Sound, kicking off May 30 in Barcelona. The mind-blowing lineup features Erykah Badu, FKA Twigs, Christine and the Queens, Courtney Barnett, Charli XCX, Yaeji, Princess Nokia, Soccer Mommy, Rico Nasty, Shonen Knife, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, Liz Phair, Solange, Kali Uchis, Neneh Cherry, Lizzo, CupcakKe, and more. In fact, Primavera is the first major world festival to book an even 50/50 split between male and female performers. And with over 220 acts appearing, that’s lots of girl power! Get the details at primavera-sound.prezly.com.

3. Ma

Photo courtesy of Anna Kooris / Universal Pictures

After playing the wise/helpful/supportive lady in too many films to mention, Octavia Spencer subverts that trope in the suspense thriller Ma. She starts out true-to-form, playing a wise/helpful/supportive lady who offers her home as a safe space where local teens can party. But soon enough, her generosity proves too good to be true. Opens in theaters May 31.

4. Let’s Get Civical Podcast

If the current administration has left you with more questions than ever before about our crazy government, Let’s Get Civical is the answer to your podcast prayers. Hosted by comedian Lizzie Stewart and political strategist Arden Walentowski, the show tackles such topics as the First Amendment, impeachment, and gerrymandering with a sassy style that will keep you laughing as you’re learning.

5. Euphoria on HBO

Produced by Drake and starring Zendaya, HBO’s new teen drama series Euphoria is an American adaptation of a popular Israeli show about sex, drugs, and sosh meeds in high school. The ensemble cast includes Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Maude Apatow (Girls), and Storm Reid (Wrinkle in Time), and the show is getting good buzz, so look for it in early June.

6. The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three on Hulu

Photo courtesy of Hulu

Mark your calendars! June 5 is the day Hulu brings back its inspired feminist dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale for a third season of pulse pounding #resistance fantasy. When we last saw June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss), she had abandoned a plan to escape to Canada because she couldn’t leave her daughter behind in Gilead. The next 13 episodes should reveal how far she’ll get on her quest for liberation.

7. Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas Tour

In the wake of her groundbreaking Netflix solo show Nanette, Tasmanian stand-up phenomenon Hannah Gadsby is now selling out dates all over America on her first ever U.S. tour, Douglas. From April 30 through July 13, stateside fans can finally catch her signature blend of sardonic wit and radical honesty live on stage. Nab tickets and more at hannahgadsby.com.au.

8. Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” Video

Shot in evocative black-and-white, Lizzo’s video for her new single “Cuz I Love You” showcases both her arresting looks and enviable range. Swathed in feathers, Lizzo sounds like a ’60s soul chanteuse for the 21st century. And the liturgical set dressing takes the whole experience to church. Find it on YouTube.

9. Big Little Lies Season Two on HBO

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Clasen / HBO

Even though it was supposed to be a limited series, HBO’s Big Little Lies was just too popular to quit. So now the secretive Monterey mommies are returning for Season Two in June. Director Jean-Marc Vallée has been replaced by Andrea Arnold (Transparent, I Love Dick), and the all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley will all be reprising their roles alongside newcomer Meryl Streep as Perry’s inquisitive mom. Drama!

10. Kim Gordon: Lo-Fi Glamour Exhibit at The Andy Warhol Museum

Pittsburgh’s Andy Warhol Museum is launching the first solo, North American museum exhibition of the work of Kim Gordon on May 17. Mostly known as the avant-garde rock pioneer behind the band Sonic Youth, Gordon is also an accomplished visual artist, and Lo-Fi Glamour will showcase her paintings, drawings, and sculptures, some never exhibited before. Grab all the deets at Warhol.org.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

