Quantcast
BUST's 10 Best Bets For May And June, 2019

BUST's 10 Best Bets For May And June, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

 

muwUp264 16e44

In our May/June 2019 issue, managing editor Emily Rems chose 10 can't-miss events, exhibits, movies, and more coming up the next two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Wine Country on Netflix

vk9QDcDQ c1f77Photo courtesy of Colleen Hayes / Netflix

The feature-film directing debut of Amy Poehler, Wine Country stars Poehler alongside fellow SNL alums Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, and Paula Pell, and centers on a motley crew of friends on a road trip to Napa. A cast this funny doesn’t come along every day. So grab the gals who make you laugh and catch it on Netflix May 10.

2. Primavera Sound Music Festival

qM0OVn3I d300dPhoto courtesy of Eric Pamies

This year’s most woman-friendly music festival could be Primavera Sound, kicking off May 30 in Barcelona. The mind-blowing lineup features Erykah Badu, FKA Twigs, Christine and the Queens, Courtney Barnett, Charli XCX, Yaeji, Princess Nokia, Soccer Mommy, Rico Nasty, Shonen Knife, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, Liz Phair, Solange, Kali Uchis, Neneh Cherry, Lizzo, CupcakKe, and more. In fact, Primavera is the first major world festival to book an even 50/50 split between male and female performers. And with over 220 acts appearing, that’s lots of girl power! Get the details at primavera-sound.prezly.com.

3. Ma 

7R79aHPI 71708Photo courtesy of Anna Kooris / Universal Pictures

After playing the wise/helpful/supportive lady in too many films to mention, Octavia Spencer subverts that trope in the suspense thriller Ma. She starts out true-to-form, playing a wise/helpful/supportive lady who offers her home as a safe space where local teens can party. But soon enough, her generosity proves too good to be true. Opens in theaters May 31.

4. Let’s Get Civical Podcast

Lets Get Civical Arden Walentowski L Lizzie Stewart R 403f6

If the current administration has left you with more questions than ever before about our crazy government, Let’s Get Civical is the answer to your podcast prayers. Hosted by comedian Lizzie Stewart and political strategist Arden Walentowski, the show tackles such topics as the First Amendment, impeachment, and gerrymandering with a sassy style that will keep you laughing as you’re learning. 

5. Euphoria on HBO

ODwXlwOg f55ed

Produced by Drake and starring Zendaya, HBO’s new teen drama series Euphoria is an American adaptation of a popular Israeli show about sex, drugs, and sosh meeds in high school. The ensemble cast includes Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Maude Apatow (Girls), and Storm Reid (Wrinkle in Time), and the show is getting good buzz, so look for it in early June.

6. The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three on Hulu

1W6snpXY e91b0Photo courtesy of Hulu

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Mark your calendars! June 5 is the day Hulu brings back its inspired feminist dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale for a third season of pulse pounding #resistance fantasy. When we last saw June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss), she had abandoned a plan to escape to Canada because she couldn’t leave her daughter behind in Gilead. The next 13 episodes should reveal how far she’ll get on her quest for liberation.

7. Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas Tour

Dtv0y10g ab50e

In the wake of her groundbreaking Netflix solo show Nanette, Tasmanian stand-up phenomenon Hannah Gadsby is now selling out dates all over America on her first ever U.S. tour, Douglas. From April 30 through July 13, stateside fans can finally catch her signature blend of sardonic wit and radical honesty live on stage. Nab tickets and more at hannahgadsby.com.au.

8. Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” Video

gMTiZ OY 1dedb

Shot in evocative black-and-white, Lizzo’s video for her new single “Cuz I Love You” showcases both her arresting looks and enviable range. Swathed in feathers, Lizzo sounds like a ’60s soul chanteuse for the 21st century. And the liturgical set dressing takes the whole experience to church. Find it on YouTube.

9. Big Little Lies Season Two on HBO

muwUp264 4f50ePhoto courtesy of Jennifer Clasen / HBO

Even though it was supposed to be a limited series, HBO’s Big Little Lies was just too popular to quit. So now the secretive Monterey mommies are returning for Season Two in June. Director Jean-Marc Vallée has been replaced by Andrea Arnold (Transparent, I Love Dick), and the all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley will all be reprising their roles alongside newcomer Meryl Streep as Perry’s inquisitive mom. Drama!

10. Kim Gordon: Lo-Fi Glamour Exhibit at The Andy Warhol Museum

2bStL4SI ea8ef

Pittsburgh’s Andy Warhol Museum is launching the first solo, North American museum exhibition of the work of Kim Gordon on May 17. Mostly known as the avant-garde rock pioneer behind the band Sonic Youth, Gordon is also an accomplished visual artist, and Lo-Fi Glamour will showcase her paintings, drawings, and sculptures, some never exhibited before. Grab all the deets at Warhol.org.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Lizzo's Audio Went Out Again This Weekend At Coachella — But She Still Killed It

Despite Success, Cast of "Big Little Lies" Still Had To Fight for Appropriate Wages

Sofia Coppola Interviewed By Kim Gordon: From The BUST Archives

 

 

Tags: entertainment , Hannah Gadsby , Big Little Lies , Euphoria , Lizzo , The Handmaid's Tale , Ma , Lizzo , Big Little Lies , The Handmaid's Tale , Hannah Gadsby

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

saturn 74c53

Don't Hurt Yourself! Saturn Retrograde Has Karmic Lessons For Everyone

image 322e4

Sports Illustrated Will Show Their First Model Wearing a Hijab and Burkini

captain marvel still 453d7

"Captain Marvel" And The Joy Of Owning One's Power

scopes 73912

What's Your May Horoscope?

bus school school bus yellow 159658 01b0b

No Jail Time For Former Bus Driver Who Raped A 14-Year-Old-Girl

Busy in Freaks and Geeks Tests and Breasts busy philipps 17773050 800 600 96642

The Secret, Eternal Glamour of “Older Girls”

1920px Anita Hill 25238344107 5f339

Anita Hill Wants Change, Not An Apology

BUST's Top 10 Moments From "Game of Thrones" S8E3

GwenCover116 3c805 681c0

BUST's May/June 2019 Issue With Gwendoline Christie Is On Newsstands NOW!

37220889070 8ab0219c2b z 775f0

Disney Heiress Criticizes CEO's Bonuses While Thousands of Park Workers Remain Underpaid

Upcoming Events

FREE Comedy Show: Canal Yards Project (Brooklyn)
Fri May 03 @ 7:00AM - 09:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Lizzo at Brooklyn Steel
Sun May 12 @10:00AM -
Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button