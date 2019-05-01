Quantcast
Join Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project x BUST For A Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Join Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project x BUST For A Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Details
IN Entertainment

comedyshow 32e26

Need a good laugh and a really, really good drink? Come and join us at a free comedy night at Industry City! Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project--a hilarious monthly event sponsored by BUST magazine. We have had some really awesome shows so far and this month's roster is looking pretty sweet!

Liza Treger (Comedy Central)
Catherine Cypher (Comedy Cellar)
Julio Torres (SNL)
Kate Willett (Comedy Central)
Devon Walker (Comedy Central)
Jo Firestone (Tonight Show)

ADVERTISEMENT

 

The event is on Friday, May 3rd, at 7pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. It is free and open to the public but you can register!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

 

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

 

Can't wait to see you there!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST 

Comedian Yumi Nagashima Is Breaking Barriers And Subverting Expectations

"Slutever" Star Karley Sciortino Explains How She Keeps Her Viceland Sex Show Feminist On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

“Pen15” Is The Must Watch Show That Tackles The Awkwardness Of Middle School From A Female Perspective

 

Tags: comedy , Liza Treger , Catherine Cypher , Julio Torres , Kate Willett , Devon Walker , Jo Firestone

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

lunachicks 1ea1d

Lunachicks Recall Fighting Sexism with Sisterhood

saturn 74c53

Don't Hurt Yourself! Saturn Retrograde Has Karmic Lessons For Everyone

image 322e4

Sports Illustrated Will Show Their First Model Wearing a Hijab and Burkini

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 3.21.47 PM f95c1

Gaby Dunn And Allison Raskin On Female Friendships, Mental Health, And Dating: BUST Interview

captain marvel still 453d7

"Captain Marvel" And The Joy Of Owning One's Power

Cred Nicol Biesek ad996

Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"

TWIST STILL 4 267e1

Director Aly Migliori’s Feminist “Twist” On The Thriller Genre

bus school school bus yellow 159658 01b0b

No Jail Time For Former Bus Driver Who Raped A 14-Year-Old-Girl

maxresdefault a98bd

Week Of Women: April 26-May 2, 2019

1920px Anita Hill 25238344107 5f339

Anita Hill Wants Change, Not An Apology

Upcoming Events

PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Wed May 01 @ 7:30PM -
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Thu May 02 @ 7:30PM -
FREE Comedy Show: Canal Yards Project (Brooklyn)
Fri May 03 @ 7:00AM - 09:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button