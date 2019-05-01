Join Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project x BUST For A Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Need a good laugh and a really, really good drink? Come and join us at a free comedy night at Industry City! Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project--a hilarious monthly event sponsored by BUST magazine. We have had some really awesome shows so far and this month's roster is looking pretty sweet!

Liza Treger (Comedy Central)

Catherine Cypher (Comedy Cellar)

Julio Torres (SNL)

Kate Willett (Comedy Central)

Devon Walker (Comedy Central)

Jo Firestone (Tonight Show)

The event is on Friday, May 3rd, at 7pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. It is free and open to the public but you can register!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

Address:

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th St

Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Can't wait to see you there!

