BUST's May/June 2019 Issue With Gwendoline Christie Is On Newsstands NOW!

Details
IN Entertainment

 

GwenCover116 3c805 681c0

Here at BUST, spring has sprung! And we’re springing into action with none other than Gwendoline Christie—best known as warrior woman Brienne of Tarth on HBO’s Game of Thrones—gracing our May/June 2019 cover! Inside, we’ve got revealing interviews with Tati Gabrielle from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, rock icon Ani DiFranco, and Queer Eye’s Tan France; a personal story about a young woman getting push-back for getting voluntarily sterilized; a guide to perfect cake and cocktail pairings for this year’s Pride parties; and more.

gc002 71ef5

And get ready for even more tasty tidbits, including:

*A trivia tribute to Carol Burnett

*Recipes that take breakfast cereal to new heights

*Hacks for making your fruits and veggies last longer

*A girls’ guide to Adelaide, Australia

* Tips for exposing fake abortions clinics

* DIY charm belts

*And more!

gc003 1f0a5

 

