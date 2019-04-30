Quantcast
How Much Do You Know About Carol Burnett? BUST Pop Quiz!

How Much Do You Know About Carol Burnett? BUST Pop Quiz!

Three Cheers For Comedy Vet Carol Burnett!

Carol Burnett is an entertainment pioneer whose self-titled variety show was the first comedy program to be hosted by a woman on TV. And at 86, she’s as quick-witted as ever. Think you know what makes Carol so cool? Then take the quiz!

1. Carol Creighton Burnett was born on April 26, 1933, in _______.
a. San Antonio, TX
b. London, England
c. Hollywood, CA
d. Havana, Cuba

 

2. Carol ended every episode of The Carol Burnett Show by tugging on her left ear as a signal of endearment to her _____.
a. mother
b. father
c. grandmother
d. grandfather

 

3. Carol and her daughter Carrie traveled to ______ together in 1988 to help introduce the first Alcoholics Anonymous branch to that country. Carrie later died of cancer in 2002 at 38.
a. China
b. The Soviet Union
c. Iran
d. North Korea

 

4. Which of the following major awards has Carol received?
a. Emmy
b. Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
c. Presidential Medal of Freedom
d. All of the above

 

5. Complete the following Carol quote: “Only I can change my _____. No one can do it for me.”
a. life
b. mind
c. underwear
d. gender

 

Answer Key: 1.a, 2.c, 3.b, 4.d, 5.a 

 

By Emily Rems

Photos: Cliff Lipson/CBS (carol burnett); Juliana Crawford (Stephanie Monseu)

 

 

This piece originally appeared in the June/July 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

