Week of Women: April 5-11, 2019

It’s going to be a thriller of a weekend with the returns of both Killing Eve and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—but we’ve got plenty of suggestions for sweet books, music, and films released this week. Check ’em out:

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh’s Golden Globe-winning show is coming back! Eve and Villanelle will make their returns on BBC Sunday, April 7.

The Chaperone

Starring Haley Lu Richardson, The Chaperone follows a teen girl with big dreams of dancing in the 1920s. Out April 5.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The second official installment of Sabrina, following Kiernan Shipka as a teen witch torn between high school and her future as a young witch is streaming on Netflix. Released Friday, April 5.

MUSIC

Titanic Rising by Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood’s magical latest album questions everything from modern dating to the psychological side effects of movies, writes our reviewer. Out April 5, and stay tuned for our full review on BUST.com.

Even in the Tremor by Lady Lamb

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Brooklyn-based musician Lady Lamb’s third studio album is “about facing who you are and fighting your way toward self-acceptance,” the singer-songwriter writes in a press release. Out April 5 through Ba Da Bing Records.

“Barefoot in the Park” by James Blake and Rosalía

Both Rosalía and Blake rarely disappoint, and this song (and video!) is another gem. Released April 4.

BOOKS

Southern Lady Code by Helen Ellis

This essay collection from the bestselling author of American Housewife is about everything from thank-you notes to gynecology. Out April 6, and be sure to check out our forthcoming review in BUST’s May/June print edition.

Bright by Duanwad Parwana

This story of a boy’s coming of age in Thailand made a name for Parwana in 2003, and the novel is finally translated into English. Snag a copy April 9.

Top photo via BBC / Killing Eve

More from BUST

Week of Women: March 29-April 4, 2019

Week of Women: March 22-28, 2019

Week of Women: March 15-21, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.