Week of Women: March 29-April 4, 2019

It’s officially spring of 2019, but with new music from Sky Ferreira and Lana Del Rey, it’s starting to feel like the best parts of 2013. (Just me?) Also out this week are new books by Franny Choi and Nell Freudenberger, and the return of Netflix’s highly-bingeable On My Block. Check out all our top choices here.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

On My Block

Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy about a group of high school students navigating friendship, love, and life in South Central L.A. is back for a second season! Streaming on Netflix Friday, March 29.

Diane

Direted by Kent Jones, Diane is a character-driven film about a mother (Mary Kay Place) struggling to connect with her addict son. Out March 29, and stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

MUSIC

“Downhill Lullaby” by Sky Ferreira

In her first release since 2013’s Night Time, My Time, Ferreira goes gloomy and noir, hinting at what’s to come with her upcoming Masochism. Streaming now.

Norman Fucking Rockwell by Lana Del Rey

Lana’s sixth studio album, which has brought us singles including “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex” is set to arrive March 29.

BOOKS

I’m Saying No!: Standing Up Against Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, and Sexual Pressure by Beverly Engel

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Advocate and psychotherapist Beverly Engel’s book is all about speaking your truth, telling your story, and believing in the power of your voice, particularly when it comes to consent and all forms of sexual abuse. Out April 2.

Lost and Wanted: A Novel by Nell Freudenberger

Nell Freudenberger’s latest novel is about the bonds of female friendship, parenthood, and love in all of its forms. Out April 2.

Motherland by Lauren Beukes

Beukes’ psychological, dystopian thriller imagines an America in which almost all men have been wiped out by a virus. With existence as a healthy man made criminal, a mother seeks a new life for her son. Out April 1.

Soft Science by Franny Choi

Poet Franny Choi’s second collection combines technology, identity, violence, and femininity. Out April 2.

Top photo via YouTube / Lana Del Rey

More from BUST

Week of Women: March 22-28, 2019

Week of Women: March 15-21, 2019

Week of Women: March 8-14, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.