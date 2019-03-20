Quantcast
Why Netflix's Cancellation of 'One Day At A Time' Hurts So Much

Why Netflix's Cancellation of 'One Day At A Time' Hurts So Much

Details
IN Entertainment

ODAAT 378c5

 

In a un-American fashion, Netflix canceled One Day at a Time, a family sitcom featuring Hollywood royalty, Rita Moreno, and a predominantly Latinx cast. After three solid seasons, the show’s ending came at the worst time, when Latinx communities are constantly being villainized by the United States president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former showrunner, Gloria Calderón Kellett tweeted a hopeful objective to find a new home for the series and for the relatable characters, many of whom are strong-willed women whose lives and struggles are rarely represented on screen.

Apart from its darling image of being what tv networks would coin a “modern immigration story,” One Day at a Time was a brave project that dug into dark themes. It offered Latinx viewers a chance to reflect on their own experiences with depression, sexual identity, sexism, male-privilege, gentrification, and addiction. It showed how a Latinx family could constructively talk about these issues, and exposure to such conversations is vital to a community whose culture too often represses uncomfortable emotions and avoids open discussions about sex and mental health.

Viewers are ready for full-dimensional characters with brown skin! It’s time to retire the maids, drug dealers, victims of abuse, and the oversexualized female tropes in red dresses (no shade directed to the glamorous emoji).

Less than 1 percent of Netflix’s 700 original series center the U.S. Latino experience, Remezcla reported.

The show challenged the status quo on screen and behind the camera. Last year Calderón Kellett tweeted, “our (season two) directors were ALL either women, POC (people of color) or BOTH. Our writing staff is 50% female and 50% POC & 20% LGBTQIA+. Our guest cast was 61% female & 50% POC & disabled.”

The Atlantic separates me from my Latinx family in Texas. I watched One Day at a Time when I felt homesick. For so many of us, the women in this show embodied the courageous women who raised us. The heart of One Day at a Time lies in the idiosyncrasies: the fluid mix of Spanish and English, leftover food stored in empty butter containers, sacred recipes, the music, the dancing, the religious relatives with retrograde beliefs, the large family gatherings, the Spanish nicknames, and the warmth. When we see parts of ourselves represented on mainstream television we feel less alienated. The storytelling on One Day at a Time reflected my world.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

For Netflix to silence these voices is an injustice, not only to my people, but to all viewers who deserve and desperately need to see more diversity on screen.

 

 

More from BUST

Latina Equal Pay Day Highlights Major Wage Gap

"Blackbird" Is A Magical Drama Centered On Latinx Sisters In L.A.

How Much Do You Know About Rita Moreno? Take The Quiz!

 

 

Jacinda Mia Perez is a gonzo journalist based in Paris, France. There you’ll find her retracing the steps of some of her favorite writers, hopeful of finding the inspiration they spilled in the cracks of the cobblestone streets. She has a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin.  Follow her on Instagram @jacindamia, read about her attempt to find a roommate using Tinder in Matter.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

n4zLUCjQ 407d6

Lindy West Talks "Shrill" On Hulu, Abortions On TV, And Fat Representation

20172F062F052F392Fe335adf130084d848e7f45f5d13b0e53.9f3d2.png2F1200x630 e834e

The Best Sex Positions For Thick-Thighed Babes

800px Woman with a Mirror Frieseke dcc0b

Inside The “Body Neutrality” Movement

heres the first look at aidy bryant in shrill hul 2 14252 1544579536 0 dblbig 88ac7

Week Of Women: March 15-21, 2019

sharon mccutcheon 571546 unsplash 7f887

Suffering Blows: One Woman’s Journey With Grief

mae e1506516208849 c9320

5 Female Geniuses From History You Need To Know

797px Fleurcup and tampons a3b81

Maine Republican Politician Voted Against Free Menstrual Supplies in Prisons Because “It’s Not a Country Club”

1024px Mayor Morgan Heath Rapinoe 07a8b

How The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Is Celebrating—And Fighting For—All Of Us

thumbnail f0cb7

Celebrate Women In Music At Lilith Grunch!

BETTER EVERYDAY Shauna Cummins MLW artwork 2 3ff66

Relax and Recharge with Hypnosis by Shauna Cummins

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button