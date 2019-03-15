Quantcast
Celebrate Women In Music At Lilith Grunch!

Details
IN Entertainment

 

thumbnail f0cb7

Do you enjoy brunch, but like sleeping late more? If so, you will love Grunch, New York City’s only grunge brunch that combines the best of both parties. And, to celebrate Women’s History Month, Grunch is spotlighting the Lilith Fair, the first all-female music touring festival. Be there March 17th at Huckleberry Bar where resident DJs That's So Raben, DJ Wonder and Big Vic will turn the clock back to the '90s when women were dominating the music charts and radio. There also will be live performances from special guests Sandflower and MopTop

Tracklist 59f2f

Get tatted at the live tattoo pop-up booth or peruse the vendors for some vintage threads. The Glendalough open bar will be keeping spirits high. And no need to worry about oversleeping. The party starts at 4pm and will continue until 10pm. Check out the playlist courtesy of Grunch below to get you in the mood!

Photos courtesy of Grunch

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: Women's History Month , women , music , grunge , brunch , Dido , Sheryl Crow , Lilith , Cranberries , Alanis Morissette , feminist , music , pop culture, feminist, BUST magazine, women, humor, reviews, , Music Festival , feminism,

