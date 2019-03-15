Celebrate Women In Music At Lilith Grunch!

Do you enjoy brunch, but like sleeping late more? If so, you will love Grunch, New York City’s only grunge brunch that combines the best of both parties. And, to celebrate Women’s History Month, Grunch is spotlighting the Lilith Fair, the first all-female music touring festival. Be there March 17th at Huckleberry Bar where resident DJs That's So Raben, DJ Wonder and Big Vic will turn the clock back to the '90s when women were dominating the music charts and radio. There also will be live performances from special guests Sandflower and MopTop.

Get tatted at the live tattoo pop-up booth or peruse the vendors for some vintage threads. The Glendalough open bar will be keeping spirits high. And no need to worry about oversleeping. The party starts at 4pm and will continue until 10pm. Check out the playlist courtesy of Grunch below to get you in the mood!

Photos courtesy of Grunch

