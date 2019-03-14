Quantcast
Week Of Women: March 15-21, 2019

Week Of Women: March 15-21, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

 

heres the first look at aidy bryant in shrill hul 2 14252 1544579536 0 dblbig 88ac7

As far as most of us at BUST are concerned, women are always making the best art—but this week is truly a standout. Including Hulu’s two addictive new shows about complicated women and new books by Claudia Rankine and Siri Hustvedt, here’s our can’t-miss list.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

Shrill

Aidy Bryant stars in this adaptation of Lindy West’s memoir, all about a woman navigating her journalism career, some seriously shitty men, and fatphobia. Out on Hulu March 15, and review (and interview with West, who executive produced the series!) to come soon on BUST.com.

The Act

 

Based on the viral story of a mother with Munchausen by proxy—and her daughter who then helped kill her—Hulu’s other latest series highlights Patricia Arquette and Joey King. Premiering exclusively on Hulu, March 20.

MUSIC

Bird Box by CupcakKe

 

CupcakKe’s newest track, released March 8, is timely, punchy, and so badass. Streaming now.

Lux Prima by Karen O and Danger Mouse

This collaborative album is full of psychedelic indie rock goodness from Danger Mouse and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O. Out March 15.

DJ Sheila B on BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Ronettes 2077e f26fd

On the latest episode of Poptarts, DJ Sheila B discussed the cultural significance of girl groups, from the Ronettes to the Shangri-Las. Listen now!

BOOKS

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Putting Out: Essays on Otherness by Samantha Mann

51lLDDbjODL. SX311 BO1204203200 fb857

BUST contributor Samantha Mann’s debut essay collection discusses mental illness, friendship, love, and sexuality. Out March 19.

The White Card: A Play by Claudia Rankine

Unknown b7afe

We love anything Claudia Rankine writes, and her first published play is sure to be no different. The White Card, comprised of just two scenes, is about race, representation, and America. Out March 19.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

41Jvsr9kXBL. SX308 BO1204203200 2ef3d

This novel, dubbed Bridget Jones’s Diary meets Americanah, centers around a young Jamaican British writer figuring out her meaning and place in the world. Out March 19.

Memories of the Future by Siri Hustvedt

41OzmsHV35L. SX329 BO1204203200 6b8f4

Award-winning writer Siri Hustvedt is back with this coming-of-age story about New York, memory, sexuality, and the patriarchy. Out March 19.

Top photo via Hulu / Shrill

More from BUST

Week of Women: March 8-14, 2019

 

Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

 

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Aidy Bryant , Lindy West , Shrill , Patricia Arquette , Joey King , Cupcakke , Karen O , Claudia Rankine , Aidy Bryant , Lindy West

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

dariapicture 64220

"You're Standing on My Neck": What Daria's Legacy Means For Weird Girls Everywhere

juanita 516d1

Week of Women: March 8-14, 2019

fytopimage d1692

This Mother-Daughter Duo Challenged Expectations For Women In The Early 1900s

gQGkLoyg acbe2

Julianne Moore Shines As "Gloria Bell"

triallizzieborden eea5b

"The Trial of Lizzie Borden: A True Story" Is A Damning Telling Of One Of The Greatest Murder Trials

ck1 a5990

Corita Kent Was A Pop-Art Pioneer—And A Catholic Nun

20172F062F052F392Fe335adf130084d848e7f45f5d13b0e53.9f3d2.png2F1200x630 e834e

The Best Sex Positions For Thick-Thighed Babes

mSMKPmWQ ed0a8

Amanda Palmer's "There Will Be No Intermission" Is Full Of Survival And Hope

1548181647unnamed9 750eb

Patty Griffin's Tenth Studio Album Chronicles Sickness And Recovery

xilGC8FA 3cc3b

Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button