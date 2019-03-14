Week Of Women: March 15-21, 2019

As far as most of us at BUST are concerned, women are always making the best art—but this week is truly a standout. Including Hulu’s two addictive new shows about complicated women and new books by Claudia Rankine and Siri Hustvedt, here’s our can’t-miss list.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

Shrill

Aidy Bryant stars in this adaptation of Lindy West’s memoir, all about a woman navigating her journalism career, some seriously shitty men, and fatphobia. Out on Hulu March 15, and review (and interview with West, who executive produced the series!) to come soon on BUST.com.

The Act

Based on the viral story of a mother with Munchausen by proxy—and her daughter who then helped kill her—Hulu’s other latest series highlights Patricia Arquette and Joey King. Premiering exclusively on Hulu, March 20.

MUSIC

Bird Box by CupcakKe

CupcakKe’s newest track, released March 8, is timely, punchy, and so badass. Streaming now.

Lux Prima by Karen O and Danger Mouse

This collaborative album is full of psychedelic indie rock goodness from Danger Mouse and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O. Out March 15.

DJ Sheila B on BUST's Poptarts Podcast

On the latest episode of Poptarts, DJ Sheila B discussed the cultural significance of girl groups, from the Ronettes to the Shangri-Las. Listen now!

BOOKS

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Putting Out: Essays on Otherness by Samantha Mann

BUST contributor Samantha Mann’s debut essay collection discusses mental illness, friendship, love, and sexuality. Out March 19.

The White Card: A Play by Claudia Rankine

We love anything Claudia Rankine writes, and her first published play is sure to be no different. The White Card, comprised of just two scenes, is about race, representation, and America. Out March 19.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

This novel, dubbed Bridget Jones’s Diary meets Americanah, centers around a young Jamaican British writer figuring out her meaning and place in the world. Out March 19.

Memories of the Future by Siri Hustvedt

Award-winning writer Siri Hustvedt is back with this coming-of-age story about New York, memory, sexuality, and the patriarchy. Out March 19.

Top photo via Hulu / Shrill

More from BUST

Week of Women: March 8-14, 2019

Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.