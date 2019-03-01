Quantcast
Celebrate Women At The Girl Power Film + Media Summit

Celebrate Women At The Girl Power Film + Media Summit

Details
IN Entertainment

We believe in the power of girls dd702

It is officially Women's History Month! And you can celebrate by experiencing the power of women in the film industry this March 23rd at the Girl Power Film + Media Summit curated by @imagineprods. Aspiring artists, creators, filmmakers and innovators should head to the Made in NY Media Center by IFP for a day of film screenings, discussions, panels, workshops and a dinner party. From 11am to 6:30pm, this informative and inspirational summit will feature an impressive roster of badass women who are passionate about motivating the next generation of female filmmakers.

GirlPowerSummit2019 Poster f293c

ADVERTISEMENT

 Pique your curiousity with some trailers of films that will be screened: 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here

Photos courtesy of @imagineprods

More from BUST

Michelle Buteau Is Hitting The Big Time On The Small Screen With "First Wives Club"

Tessa Thompson Announces The 4% Challenge, Asks Actors To Commit To Working With Women Directors

Despite Success, Cast Of "Big Little Lies" Still Had To Fight For Appropriate Wages

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: girl power summit , Women's History Month , the power of women , women in film , feminist , feminism, , #womenandfilm

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1468684617 698893200f o e453a

Emma Thompson Pulls Out Of Upcoming Film After The Hiring Of A Known Sexual Harasser

Screen Shot 2019 02 25 at 3.15.03 PM ff90c

A "Green Book" Producer Had This to Say to Our Editor - And We Can't Roll Our Eyes Hard Enough

maud stevens wagner.jpeg e1547389827955 9ea32

These 20th Century Female Tattoo Artists Changed The Game

eye 766166 960 720 b2e41

Women In Medicine Are Bringing Time’s Up To The Healthcare Industry

oscars2019 7ce7e

The Oscars Almost Got It All Right, Except...

goodgirls news2 b5e7a

Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

cindiafotohbz big little lies season 2 promo 1546828944 44c1e

Despite Success, Cast of "Big Little Lies" Still Had To Fight for Appropriate Wages

taraji 228cd

Taraji P. Henson on Her Relationship, Finding Therapy, and #TimesUp: BUST Sneak Peek

797px Fleurcup and tampons 0a56c

A California Attorney Is Fighting Local Jails That Withhold Menstrual Products

lFa87lbw 8dfe2

SPELLLING's "Mazy Fly" Is Heavy, Ominous, And Full Of Surprises

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button