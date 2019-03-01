Celebrate Women At The Girl Power Film + Media Summit

It is officially Women's History Month! And you can celebrate by experiencing the power of women in the film industry this March 23rd at the Girl Power Film + Media Summit curated by @imagineprods. Aspiring artists, creators, filmmakers and innovators should head to the Made in NY Media Center by IFP for a day of film screenings, discussions, panels, workshops and a dinner party. From 11am to 6:30pm, this informative and inspirational summit will feature an impressive roster of badass women who are passionate about motivating the next generation of female filmmakers.

Pique your curiousity with some trailers of films that will be screened:

