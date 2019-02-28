Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

Now that we’re almost solidly situated in March, we’re going to need a lotof entertainment to get us through the next few weeks of kinda-winter, not-yet-spring. Luckily, there are so many amazing movies, TV returns (Good Girls, anyone?), albums, and books out this week! Here are just a few of our favorites.
MOVIES/TV
The dream trio of Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman are back for a second season! In Good Girls, three suburban mothers pull off a heist—but that was just the beginning. Catch the season premiere Sunday, March 3 on NBC.
This biopic starring Michelle Monaghan highlights the incredible career of immigration attorney Judy Wood, whose fight changed asylum law in America. Out in limited theaters Friday, March 1.
MUSIC
TEEN’s fourth studio album, out Friday, March 1, is perfect for fans of Kate Bush, Julia Holter, and BRAIDS. Check out our review here.
Good at Falling by The Japanese House
Indie pop Amber Bain – also known as The Japanese House – has been releasing a steady stream of singles and EPs for years, and her debut album is finally out Friday, March 1.
BOOKS
Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia
Gender non-conforming activist Jacob Tobia’s memoir is all about questioning the gender binary, and living in a world that often pushes them to be defined as “male” or “female.” Out March 5, and review to come on BUST.com.
In Helen Oyeyemi’s masterful sixth novel, the writer ties fairy tale elements and magical realism into this story about a mother and a daughter. The book is out March 5, and review to come on BUST.com.
Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution by Amber Tamblyn
Activist, actor, and BUST contributer Amber Tamblyn’s memoir is deeply personal, fierce, and feminist. Out March 5.
