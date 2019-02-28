Quantcast
Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

Week of Women: March 1-7, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

goodgirls news2 b5e7a

Now that we’re almost solidly situated in March, we’re going to need a lotof entertainment to get us through the next few weeks of kinda-winter, not-yet-spring. Luckily, there are so many amazing movies, TV returns (Good Girls, anyone?), albums, and books out this week! Here are just a few of our favorites.

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Girls

The dream trio of Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman are back for a second season! In Good Girls, three suburban mothers pull off a heist—but that was just the beginning. Catch the season premiere Sunday, March 3 on NBC.

 

Saint Judy

This biopic starring Michelle Monaghan highlights the incredible career of immigration attorney Judy Wood, whose fight changed asylum law in America. Out in limited theaters Friday, March 1.

 

MUSIC

Good Fruit by TEEN

TEEN’s fourth studio album, out Friday, March 1, is perfect for fans of Kate Bush, Julia Holter, and BRAIDS. Check out our review here.

Good at Falling by The Japanese House

Indie pop Amber Bain – also known as The Japanese House – has been releasing a steady stream of singles and EPs for years, and her debut album is finally out Friday, March 1. 

 

BOOKS 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia

811Qm5AuXNL 17f8f

Gender non-conforming activist Jacob Tobia’s memoir is all about questioning the gender binary, and living in a world that often pushes them to be defined as “male” or “female.” Out March 5, and review to come on BUST.com.

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi 

9781594634659 p0 v2 s600x595 954f9

In Helen Oyeyemi’s masterful sixth novel, the writer ties fairy tale elements and magical realism into this story about a mother and a daughter. The book is out March 5, and review to come on BUST.com.

Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution by Amber Tamblyn

91i5sm3r0WL 7c995

Activist, actor, and BUST contributer Amber Tamblyn’s memoir is deeply personal, fierce, and feminist. Out March 5.

Top photo via NBC / Good Girls

More from BUST

Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

Week Of Women: February 15-21, 2019

Week Of Women: February 8-14, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Amber Tamblyn , Good Girls , Retta , Helen Oyeyemi , The Japanese House , Amber Tamblyn , Good Girls , The Japanese House , Helen Oyeyemi

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1468684617 698893200f o e453a

Emma Thompson Pulls Out Of Upcoming Film After The Hiring Of A Known Sexual Harasser

Screen Shot 2019 02 25 at 3.15.03 PM ff90c

A "Green Book" Producer Had This to Say to Our Editor - And We Can't Roll Our Eyes Hard Enough

maud stevens wagner.jpeg e1547389827955 9ea32

These 20th Century Female Tattoo Artists Changed The Game

51811999 10161974566700144 1240771513003540480 o f29e2

Russian Doll's Secrets Get REVEALED In BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Interview With Rebecca Henderson!

pic rpdr as4 rupaul 9b392

Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

Semenya 2bde1

How Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Is Fighting Back Against A Discriminatory Testosterone Limit

oscars2019 7ce7e

The Oscars Almost Got It All Right, Except...

0xdKPgbw 257c6

Julia Jacklin's "Crushing" Offers Something For Everybody

lFa87lbw 8dfe2

SPELLLING's "Mazy Fly" Is Heavy, Ominous, And Full Of Surprises

cindiafotohbz big little lies season 2 promo 1546828944 44c1e

Despite Success, Cast of "Big Little Lies" Still Had To Fight for Appropriate Wages

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button