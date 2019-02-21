Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

Happy almost-March! Is it just me, or did February pass super quickly? We’ve got some feminist pop culture picks to bring you into the new week, featuring the return of FX’s Better Things and Julia Jacklin’s newest album. Check ’em out!

MOVIES/TV

91stAnnual Academy Awards

There will be no host this year, but presenters will include Amandla Stenberg, Brie Larson, Elsie Fisher, Constance Wu, and so many other ladies we love. Celebrate Roma, The Favourite, and all the other awesome films and performances of this past year on ABC this Sunday, February 24.

Better Things

Pamela Adlon’s FX comedy centered around the antics of a single mother juggling three kids and an acting career is back for a third season sans Louis C.K. Catch the first episode Thursday, February 28 on FX.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Drag Race is back for an eleventh season! Guest judges this season will include Lena Waithe, Natasha Lyonne, and Gina Rodriguez. Check it out Thursday, February 28 on VH1.

MUSIC

Crushing by Julia Jacklin

Julia Jacklin’s second melancholic LP offers moody goodness and “almost-folk melodies,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 22, and you can find our review here.

Post Earth by FEELS

Also out Friday, February 22 is this album by FEELS, which is full of all the angst and frustration many of us have been feeling lately. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

Mazy Fly by SPELLLING

SPELLLING’s sound is overwhelmingly ’80s and delightfully goth – you’ll want to check this one out ASAP. Out Friday, February 22. Review to come on BUST.com.

BOOKS

Vacuum in the Dark: A Novel by Jen Beagin

Beagin’s second zany, hilarious novel follows Mona, a young cleaning lady struggling to move beyond her past heartaches and discover herself. Out Tuesday, February 26.

Never Tell by Lisa Gardner

In Lisa Gardner’s latest crime thriller, three very different women come together to solve a murder. Check out our review—and a link to an excerpt—here.

Top photo via VH1 / RuPaul's Drag Race

Lydia Wang is a New York-based writer and BUST blog editor. You can find her on Twitter, and send all My So-Called Life fan theories to thisislydiawang@gmail.com.