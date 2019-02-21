Quantcast
Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

Week of Women: February 22-28, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

 

pic rpdr as4 rupaul 9b392

Happy almost-March! Is it just me, or did February pass super quickly? We’ve got some feminist pop culture picks to bring you into the new week, featuring the return of FX’s Better Things and Julia Jacklin’s newest album. Check ’em out!

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

91stAnnual Academy Awards

There will be no host this year, but presenters will include Amandla Stenberg, Brie Larson, Elsie Fisher, Constance Wu, and so many other ladies we love. Celebrate Roma, The Favourite, and all the other awesome films and performances of this past year on ABC this Sunday, February 24.

Better Things

Pamela Adlon’s FX comedy centered around the antics of a single mother juggling three kids and an acting career is back for a third season sans Louis C.K. Catch the first episode Thursday, February 28 on FX.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Drag Race is back for an eleventh season! Guest judges this season will include Lena Waithe, Natasha Lyonne, and Gina Rodriguez. Check it out Thursday, February 28 on VH1.

MUSIC

Crushing by Julia Jacklin

Julia Jacklin’s second melancholic LP offers moody goodness and “almost-folk melodies,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 22, and you can find our review here.

Post Earth by FEELS

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Also out Friday, February 22 is this album by FEELS, which is full of all the angst and frustration many of us have been feeling lately. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

Mazy Fly by SPELLLING

SPELLLING’s sound is overwhelmingly ’80s and delightfully goth – you’ll want to check this one out ASAP. Out Friday, February 22. Review to come on BUST.com.

BOOKS

Vacuum in the Dark: A Novel by Jen Beagin

71Yi63P6uL adfdf

 Beagin’s second zany, hilarious novel follows Mona, a young cleaning lady struggling to move beyond her past heartaches and discover herself. Out Tuesday, February 26.

Never Tell by Lisa Gardner

40494791 b25ee

In Lisa Gardner’s latest crime thriller, three very different women come together to solve a murder. Check out our review—and a link to an excerpt—here.

Top photo via VH1 / RuPaul's Drag Race

More from BUST

Week Of Women: February 15-21, 2019

Week Of Women: February 8-14, 2019

Week Of Women: February 1-7, 2019

 

 

Lydia Wang is a New York-based writer and BUST blog editor. You can find her on Twitter, and send all My So-Called Life fan theories to thisislydiawang@gmail.com.
Tags: RuPaul's Drag Race , Better Things , Julia Jacklin , Lisa Gardner , Jen Beagin , SPELLLING , FEELS , Week Of Women , Julia Jacklin , Better Things , Pamela Adlon , RuPaul's Drag Race

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Ryan Adams Clapham Common Calling Festival London 19585860736 ebb7c

Ryan Adams Has Reportedly Manipulated And Abused Women For Years

3448913222 07299da8ce 1373f

R. Kelly May Be Indicted After Another Video Of Him Reportedly Sexually Assaulting An Underage Girl Resurfaces

kdlangdrop c3fe8

Absolute Swoon: Looking Back At k.d. lang and the Reclines' “Absolute Torch And Twang” On Its 30th Anniversary

Screen Shot 2019 02 19 at 3.22.05 PM f18fc

A Feminist Pastor Gifted Gloria Steinem With A Vulva Sculpture Made Of Purity Rings

fattycakes 78f37

Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries Feed Our Grrrl Gang Cravings

crazyexgf d94c8

How "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Subverts Gender Stereotypes

Leonor Fini Femme Costumee c 1938 Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery ad760

Leonor Fini at Museum of Sex is a MUST SEE!

Girl in Pink With Beautiful Hair Braids creative commons 175585405 e7d41

Discrimination On The Basis Of Hair Will Be Illegal In New York City

one eye cd972

Kidnapping Survivor Seeks Justice in New Feminist Crime Thriller

cordelljackson ca0d6

Cordell Jackson Was The "Rock'N'Roll Granny" Who Made Music History

Upcoming Events

(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Thu Feb 21 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Fri Feb 22 @12:00AM
(NY) Postcards from the Edge
Fri Feb 22 @ 5:00PM - 04:00PM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Sat Feb 23 @12:00AM
(NY) Postcards from the Edge
Sat Feb 23 @ 5:00PM - 04:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button