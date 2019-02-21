Quantcast
8 Short Kids' Films Your Favorite Mini-Feminist Should See

The New York International Children's Film Festival will be running from February 22 to March 17 in various theaters across New York City. The festival, which is now in its 22nd year, is featuring a diverse array of content, from animated short films to documentaries to feature films. Even better - about 50% of these films were directed by women.

The NYICFF is highlighting stories of girls around the world in their short flim series entitled Girls POV. The series includes stories from Australia, Japan, Norway, Egypt, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. It is being presented with the support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Here are the 8 films that will be highlighted in the program:

1. 7 Planets (United Kingdom | East Coast Premiere Live Action, Milda Baginskaite; 2018, 6 min.)

 

A space-obsessed girl realizes that in cosmic matters, it’s all about the long game.

2. Hvalagapet  (Norway — New York Premiere, Live Action, Liss-Anett Steinskog, 2017, 12 min)

Rikke likes a boy. Does he like her back? Does she even want him to? Watch and find out. 

3. The Shadow of Cairo   (Egypt, United Kingdom — North American Premiere, Live Action, Tara Shehata, 2018, 15 min)

shadowcairo a6d8f

An empowering story of one girl adopting a superhero identity so that she can fight back against street harassment.  

4. A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl  (Australia — East Coast Premiere, Live Action, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, 2017, 20 min)

A funny and sweet exploration of what it means to be a 12-year old girl, as told by the girls themselves.  

5. Stories Floating On The Wind (Japan | Live Action Nao Yoshigai; 2018, 9 min. in Japanese, with English subtitles)

 

 

Stories floating on the wind 3 1024x576 64baf

One young woman’s freewheeling ride down the Japanese coast winds along a breezy path through vivid encounters with senses, sensations, and pulsating colors.

6. 

Bring all the mini-feminists in your life (or even just yourself!). Tickets to the festival are available here. 

Photo credits: stills from NYICFF selected films (7 Planets, Hvalagapet, The Shadow of Cairo, A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year Old Girl)

Emma Davey is an editorial intern for BUST. She recently earned a B.A. in politics and gender, sexuality, and feminist studies from Oberlin College. She is originally from Houston and worships Beyoncé accordingly. You can follow her on Twitter @navel_gazerr if you want to hear her rant about things. 
Tags: New York International Children's Film Festival , NYICFF , movies , film festivals

