Quantcast
The Best Moments from the 2019 Grammy Awards

The Best Moments from the 2019 Grammy Awards

Details
IN Entertainment

Screen Shot 2019 02 11 at 1.39.06 PM d8c79

The 2019 Grammy Awards were last night, and women won big, even making history in the process. Here are some our favorite moments from music's biggest night:

Cardi B became the first solo woman to win for Best Rap Album

ADVERTISEMENT

Her emotional acceptance speech made us love her even more. As Jezebel reports, “the first woman to ever win the award was Lauryn Hill, as part of the Fugees, in 1997," but this was the first time a woman won on her own. So Cardi is in good company indeed!

Alicia Keys somehow defied the laws of physics and played two pianos at once.

My musical talents begin and end with knowing a grand total of one song on the ukulele. I literally do not understand how she is doing this, but I am HERE FOR IT. (She was also paying homage to legendary jazz pianist Hazel Scott, whose story you should absolutely read about on Jezebel.) 

Dolly Parton peforming hits like "9 to 5" and "Jolene"

She literally performed at her own tribute like the country queen she is.  (Also in case you didn’t realize how much of a legend Dolly Parton is, here is our 2014 interview with her.)

The iconic Diana Ross 

In that red dress? We are truly blessed. Ross performed two of her hits "The Best Years of My Life" and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)."

Diana Ross’s 9-year-old grandson introducing her!

When I was 9, I went onstage at theater camp in a blonde wig to sing “Popular” from Wicked in front of an audience of parents. Suffice it to say, Raif-Henok has me beat.

Diana Ross doing this:

In my humble opinion, there is a shortlist of adults who should actually care that much about their birthday. Diana Ross is firmly on that list. 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

St. Vincent and Dua Lipa with the same haircut and all the chemistry.

I’m always here for a coordinated look and a badass guitar solo, and these ladies BROUGHT IT.

Brandi Carlile being the first LGBTQ artist to win Best American Roots Song.

Carlile was also the night’s most nominated female artist.

Kacey Musgraves winning for Album of the Year!

Screen Shot 2019 02 11 at 1.32.13 PM 92d5dPhoto credit: Recording Academy/GRAMMYs

Look, art is subjective, and Cardi B and Janelle Monae also put out great releases this past year. But in the end, Kacey’s Golden Hour was a beautiful, shimmery country pop album, and her win was well-deserved. (You can ask my Instagram followers how often I yell at them to listen to it, and now with the reach of a media company, I will continue to spread this message far and wide!)

And finally, MICHELLE OBAMA.

For obvious reasons, her mere presence warranted a standing ovation. She appeared on stage with Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez to introduce the show. Truly, legends only.

Michelle, we miss you so much! I know it’s not constitutional, but come back, please!!!

Top photo credit: Recording Academy/GRAMMYs

More from BUST

What Is The Resistance Revival Chorus? Meet The Women Who Backed Kesha At The Grammys

City Girls & Cardi B Reclaim "Twerk" For Black Women And Ignore The Male Gaze

Michelle Obama Emphasizes The Importance Of Women's Stories While Kicking Off Book Tour In Chicago

 

 

Emma Davey is an editorial intern for BUST. She recently earned a B.A. in politics and gender, sexuality, and feminist studies from Oberlin College. She is originally from Houston and worships Beyoncé accordingly. You can follow her on Twitter @navel_gazerr if you want to hear her rant about things. 
Tags: Cardi B , Dolly Parton , Diana Ross , Kacey Musgraves , Michelle Obama , Grammy Awards , Grammys 2019

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1461494 1118763 zoomedR d8080

You'll Never Understand "Russian Doll" Until You Understand the 12 Steps

mvrWRREA a209d

Microdosing 101: What It Is And Why People Do It

thumbnail a70a5

These Activists Are Fighting To End Female Genital Mutilation

thefavourite fe325

The Real Story Behind "The Favourite"

tarotqueens 4ed05

Understanding The Queens In Tarot

frat2 c649b

Art Book "The American Fraternity" Didn't Intend To Make A Statement On Consent—But The Women In The Photographs Have Other Thoughts

Screen Shot 2019 02 06 at 3.21.40 PM 5a625

The Best Moments from An Otherwise Terrible State of the Union

What Men Want Trailer c7e6d

Week Of Women: February 8-14, 2019

nancy d8fb3

"Nancy" Is A Haunting Take On A Scammer Story

DSC5095 992c1

"Fire In My Mouth" Tells The Story Of The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire—And Sends A Message About Labor And Immigrant Rights

Upcoming Events

(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Wed Feb 13 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Thu Feb 14 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Fri Feb 15 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Sat Feb 16 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Sun Feb 17 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button