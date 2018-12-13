Quantcast
Week Of Women: December 14-20, 2018

Week Of Women: December 14-20, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

bealestreet 60b85

December continues to bring us awards-buzzing movies and holiday specials. This week, we're looking forward to seeing If Beale Street Could Talk; watching holiday specials from The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Full-Frontal With Samantha Bee; listening to Amanda Palmer's new single (chased by her appearance on our podcast); and more. 

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

If Beale Street Could Talk

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins' adaptation of James Baldwin's novel stars Kiki Lane as Tish, a young woman who discovers she's pregnant after her boyfriend Fonny (Stephan James) is falsely accused of rape and jailed. Regina King and Teyonah Parris co-star. Premieres Friday, December 14.

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón directs this film following the life of a live-in housekeeper (Yalitza Aparicio) to a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Marina de Tavira and Daniela Demesa co-star. Premiers Friday, December 14 on Netflix.

Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins in this sequel to the 1964 Disney classic. Directed by Rob Marshall; co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep. Premieres Wednesday, December 19.

TV

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina gets a holiday special, picking up after (Kiernan Shipka) signed her name in the Dark Lord’s book. Out Friday, December 14 on Netflix.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 4

The latest round of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars features Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Naomi Smalls, and more. Premieres Friday, December 14 on VH1.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents “Christmas on I.C.E.”

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Samantha Bee's holiday special sends a message about I.C.E.'s separation of immigrant families. Airs Wednesday, December 19 on TBS.

MUSIC

“Drowning in the Sound” by Amanda Palmer

Amanda Palmer's latest single means we can't wait for her forthcoming album There Will Be No Intermission. Out now. Listen to her share more details about the album on the latest episode of BUST's podcast, Poptarts.

"Oomph" by Brooke Candy and ojivolta

Brooke Candy teamed up with DJ duo ojivolta for her latest track, with a music video directed by Candy. Out now.

BOOKS

 Dear Heartbreak: YA Authors and Teens on the Dark Side of Love, edited by Heather Demetrios

dearheartbreak 8eab7

YA authors including Becky Albertalli, Libba Bray, and Ibi Zoboi answer teens' letters asking for advice on dating, breakups, abuse, and loneliness in this essay collection. Out Tuesday, December 18.

 This Lie Will Kill You by Chelsea Pitcher

thislie 0aade

This YA thriller about the fallout from a deadly high school party is described as "Clue meets Riverdale." Sign us up. Out now. 

Top image: If Beale Street Could Talk

More from BUST 

Week Of Women: December 7-13, 2018

Week Of Women: November 30-December 6, 2018

Week Of Women: November 23-29, 2018 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , If Beale Street Could Talk , Full-Frontal With Samantha Bee , Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

maxresdefault 453b6

We Need To Listen To Megan Fox, And To All The Women Who Were Silenced Before #MeToo

americanmeme 2c4df

"The American Meme" Is Most Disturbing Movie Of The Year

Sareytales4 fd5af

This Artist Turns Creepy Online Dating Messages Into Memorable Illustrations

cyntoia 4439c

Why Cyntoia Brown's Case Matters In 2018

thankunext 86b99

Ariana Grande's “Thank U, Next” Movie Tributes Aren't Just Random Nostalgia

mqos e4203

"Mary, Queen Of Scots": Strong Performances And Stunning Costumes Aren't Enough To Make This Movie Great

cat 90246

This 19th Century English Poet Laureate Gave His Cats The Most Elaborate Names

janet 896aa

Janet Jackson And Stevie Nicks Will Claim Their Rightful Thrones In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

mary l lead f00a0

Mary I: Bloodiest Bitch In History?

bg hero f7cb6

Amanda Palmer Reveals All The Delicious Details About Her New Album "There Will Be No Intermission" On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Upcoming Events

Krysten Ritter's Birthday!
Sun Dec 16 @12:00AM
Hayley Williams's Birthday!
Thu Dec 27 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button