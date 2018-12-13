Week Of Women: December 14-20, 2018

December continues to bring us awards-buzzing movies and holiday specials. This week, we're looking forward to seeing If Beale Street Could Talk; watching holiday specials from The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Full-Frontal With Samantha Bee; listening to Amanda Palmer's new single (chased by her appearance on our podcast); and more.

MOVIES

If Beale Street Could Talk

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins' adaptation of James Baldwin's novel stars Kiki Lane as Tish, a young woman who discovers she's pregnant after her boyfriend Fonny (Stephan James) is falsely accused of rape and jailed. Regina King and Teyonah Parris co-star. Premieres Friday, December 14.

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón directs this film following the life of a live-in housekeeper (Yalitza Aparicio) to a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Marina de Tavira and Daniela Demesa co-star. Premiers Friday, December 14 on Netflix.

Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins in this sequel to the 1964 Disney classic. Directed by Rob Marshall; co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep. Premieres Wednesday, December 19.

TV

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina gets a holiday special, picking up after (Kiernan Shipka) signed her name in the Dark Lord’s book. Out Friday, December 14 on Netflix.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 4

The latest round of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars features Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Naomi Smalls, and more. Premieres Friday, December 14 on VH1.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents “Christmas on I.C.E.”

Samantha Bee's holiday special sends a message about I.C.E.'s separation of immigrant families. Airs Wednesday, December 19 on TBS.

MUSIC

“Drowning in the Sound” by Amanda Palmer

Amanda Palmer's latest single means we can't wait for her forthcoming album There Will Be No Intermission. Out now. Listen to her share more details about the album on the latest episode of BUST's podcast, Poptarts.

"Oomph" by Brooke Candy and ojivolta

Brooke Candy teamed up with DJ duo ojivolta for her latest track, with a music video directed by Candy. Out now.

BOOKS

Dear Heartbreak: YA Authors and Teens on the Dark Side of Love, edited by Heather Demetrios

YA authors including Becky Albertalli, Libba Bray, and Ibi Zoboi answer teens' letters asking for advice on dating, breakups, abuse, and loneliness in this essay collection. Out Tuesday, December 18.

This Lie Will Kill You by Chelsea Pitcher

This YA thriller about the fallout from a deadly high school party is described as "Clue meets Riverdale." Sign us up. Out now.

Top image: If Beale Street Could Talk

