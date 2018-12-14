BUST's Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List

Whether it's a present for your mother, your niece, your BFF, or your co-worker, we've got the best holiday gift ideas in every price range. This gift guide is guaranteed to make the 2018 holiday shopping season a breeze.

$5-$20

‘Twas the night before Christmas and out on the lanai... Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia were starring in this sassy retelling of a classic holiday tale—complete with adorbs illustrations! The Golden Girls: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas by Francesco Sedita and Douglas Yacka, $9.99, alwaysfits.com

Gift this adorable set of board books to the woke babies in your life. Each book includes 4 real women who have made a historical impact on the world. Little Feminist Board Book Set, $14.99, mudpuppy.com

Your favorite dog lover will be chasing their tail with this 8" embroidered patch. Social Circle Back Patch, $15, stayhomeclub.com

When you gift a bottle of this crisp Sauvignon Blanc it helps fund the Billion Oyster Project and 100 wild oysters are restored to NY Harbor per bottle, so you can give a little when they sip a little. Save the Ocean Proud Pour Wine, $18 (prices may vary), proudpour.com

This adorable children’s bedtime story book was written and designed by the lettering queen herself, Jessica Hische. Graphic designers will appreciate her intricate hand drawn words, and kids of all ages will love the fun illustrations of bunnies being Adventurous, Confident, and Brave. Tomorrow I'll be Brave by Jessica Hische, $17.99, strandbooks.com

Our friends over at Shrill Society (creators of the Nasty Woman T-shirts) released this super fun interactive feminist card game, perfect for cozy winter nights with your gal pals. Best with a group of 5 – 9 players, a portion of the sales go to Planned Parenthood and other non-profits, so you know you’ll be helping women while having fun. The Nasty Woman Game: A Card Game For Every Feminist, $18.99, shrillsociety.com

$20-$50

Even plant-killers will have success with this indoor herb-growing system. The kit includes seeds, plant food, jars, and a special wick that keeps the herbs perfectly hydrated. Ball Indoor Herb Growing Kit, $21.82, freshpreserving.com

The Guerilla Girls have been anonymously fighting art-world sexism in gorilla masks since 1985 and now, your fave feminist can show her solidarity with this magic mug! When filled with hot liquid the cup reveals the message “If You Keep Women Out They Get Resentful.” Gorilla Magic Mug, $23, thirddrawerdown.us

Give the gift of glow with this iridescent shimmer mist. Secret Genius Shimmer Mist Travel Spray, $24, pinrose.com

Party people everywhere will love these eye­catching glitter­filled tumblers that are sure to be the life of the party. Glitter Bomb Tumbler Set, $28, bando.com

An engaging novella about a few jaded Lower East Side bartenders and their drug and booze filled quest to find an ex girlfriend in one night may conjure your worst, most desperate drunken memories of your 20's-30s, but in a good way! The story is illustrated with Nick Zinner’s (Yea, Yeah, Yeahs) beautiful photos. This is a must read for all music/nightlife loving New Yorkers, or folks who wished they lived here in the aughts. 131 Different Things by Zachary Lipez, Nick Zinner (Photographer), Stacy Wakefield (Designer + Co-Author), $29.95, mcnallyjackson.com

This cute makeup starter kit is perfect for tweens and teens just starting to get into makeup, beauty beginners of any age, or anyone who wants the tools for a simple everyday beauty look. Makeup Bag Must Haves, $33, cestmoi.com

Keep your lid warm while repping feminist graffiti in the streets! Graf icon Claudia Gold aka Claw Money, carries these cute hats in her amazing LES store, or get them online. Claw Money Autograffed Beanie, $35, clawandco.com

Help your friend go green in their favorite color with this adorable water bottle. Stainless steel reusable bottle, $39.95, us.frankgreen.com

Launched by riot grrrl superstar Kathleen Hanna, the Tees 4 Togo line features shirts emblazoned with cool pop-culture peeps (like this killer Joan Jett graphic) and 100% of the profits go toward sending girls in West Africa to school! Joan Jett T-shirt, $40, tees4togo.kfu.store

Give your fave skincare fan the gift of scrubbing off 2018 with this body scrub. Stint In The Wilderness Body Scrub, $46, girlundiscovered.com

This CBD lube may not get your pussy high, but it does smell (and taste) really nice and the kava kava and essential extracts will heighten your pleasure without getting all sticky and messy. FORIA Awaken, $48, foriawellness.com

Be the cool feminist aunt (or parent, or cousin, or friend) with this Feminist Press gift set of feminist folktales and a feminist-in-training tote. The Hero Pack, $50, feministpress.org

Over $50

This towel is made from no fewer than eight discarded plastic bottles, woven into 50% poly yarn that requires 66% less energy to produce, with colors created free of lead and heavy metal dyes, and it has recycled paper packaging. Basically, it is the perfect gift for your yogi friend. Yogitoes Yoga Towel, $44-$58, manduka.com

This classic piece of kitschy kitty Americana has gotten a colorful makeover! Send one to a feline aficionado who knows what time it is. Kit-Cat Clock, $59.99, kit-cat.com

All the podcast obsessed and bass heavy heads on your list will die for these super comfortable, noise canceling, bluetooth headphones, $59.99, mixcder.com

The globetrotter on your list will appreciate this sophisticated scarf made with a soft, lightweight blend of 50% cotton, 50% silk. Georgia Perry Greetings Scarf, $69, georgiaperry.com

There is no better gift for the family foodie then an epic cheese gift set. This one has two Blue (an original and Bay Blue), a toma (semi-hard Italian cow’s milk), an aged Gouda, Bonnie Bee Honey, a wooden honey dipper, blue cheese crackers, a wooden cheese knife and a picnic cooler to pack it all in (not shown). What better gift than a ticket to tasty town? Taste of Point Reyes, $75, pointreyescheese.com

Your friend that is always thirsty for Instagram hits, will love posing and sipping from this gorgeous ceramic tumbler. Plus the tourmaline in the glaze is supposed to dissipate the smell of chlorine in water. The Beauty of Dawn in Tourquoise Ombre, $76, acerashop.com

This originally illustrated, super soft kimono is perfect for the pop culture heads on your list, now they can drape themselves in Dolly. Dolly Parton Chiffon Kimono, $86, kayciwheatley.com

Say cheese! This swell little printer is the same size as a smartphone and can wirelessly print perfect 2.1” x 3.4” wallet-sized photos via an Android or iOS app. Kodak Photo Printer Mini 2, $89.99, amazon.com

Fashion lovers don't have to sacrifice comfort for style with these super-cute and super-comfy leopard-print loafers, featuring Dr. Scholl's BE FREE energy technology insole. Faxon Loafer, $90, drschollsshoes.com

Everyone loves the sterling silver clit ring, not only is it beautifully crafted and stunning, it’s a constant reminder to worship your own goddess inside and it’s adjustable, so one size fits all. Penelopi Jones ClitoRing, $122 (20% off with Code BUSTMAG), penelopijones.com

This karaoke system has it all: two wired handheld mics, a mic stand that holds your phone so you can read the lyrics, 60 voice changing settings so you can go auto-tune crazy, and a floor monitor with foot petals that let you control the lights and volume. This is the gift for all your favorite party people. Singstation Main Stage Karaoke System, $299.99***, bestbuy.com

***If the Singstation (above) is too rich for your blood, but you want to keep the music alive... An all-in-one wireless Bluetooth karaoke mic with a multi-color LED light up speaker is the go to gift for your friend that likes to bust out an impromptu sing-a-long. But beware... she may have it in her purse at anytime and bust it out in any place. Pop-Up Oke, $42, vocopro.com

For Los Angeles tokers who want to give back. Mistletoke is a limited edition bunch of mistletoe with buds of Zoma Envitogranic cannabis mixed in. Not your average gift, these festive bud bunches are complementary for a limited time only. Once delivered, recipients are able to make a donation to One Tree Planted for the amount of their choosing and Zoma will match each donation made. Each dollar plants one tree to help California start healing from the devastation of the wildfires. Buy one for you and your roommates and give back a little to the Earth. To request a bunch email info@zomacannabis.com or send a message to their Instagram @zomacannabis (LA residency only; prices vary)

Time to wrap some presents!

