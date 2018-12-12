"Sorry To Bother You" With This Gift Guide

2018 has been a long year—from the separation of migrant families to the Kavanaugh hearings to Trump trying to write trans folk out of existence. However, one of the only good things to come out of 2018 is Boots Riley's film Sorry to Bother You. I might have a special soft spot for Sorry to Bother You because I saw it on my second date with my partner while eating cheesy tater tots, but it is an incredible movie nonetheless. Although Boots Riley is the producer and Keith Stanfield plays the main character, Tessa Thompson is the true feminist icon of the film. And if you're like me and want to have all of her earrings, well, now you can!



1. Large 3D Printed Graphic Statement Piece

Available on Etsy for $15.90 from CatNBunnyINDUSTRIES, these bold earrings are the perfect statement to wear heading into 2019.

2. Sorry To Bother You Movie Poster

Get posters of any of the main characters; you really can't go wrong with these $9.80 finds from ssilkshop!

3. Sorry To Bother You Cross-Stitch Hoops

These cute cross-stitch hoops are perfect for anyone with rage against the capitalist patriarchy. Available for for $20 from LilStitchBitch.

4. Tessa Thompson Sticker

The perfect $3 gift for anyone who loves covering their laptop/water bottle/entire life in cool stickers, available from RedBubble.

5. The Future Is Female Ejaculation Shirt

May 2019 be the year we close the orgasm gap. Available for $19.90 from RedBubble.

6. Drawstring Bag

This cool drawstring bag is the perfect gift for anyone who likes to be able to carry things with them—i.e., literally everyone. Get it for $30.00 from RedBubble.



7. I'm Mad As Hell! Earrings with 14k Gold Plated or Stainless Steel Hooks, 3D Printed

Last but not least...MORE EARRINGS! I truly do not believe anyone can possibly have too many of these statement earrings. Available for $10.00 from WokeandBespokeShop.

Top Image: Screenshot from Sorry To Bother You

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, comedian, and co-host on the leftist feminist podcast Season of the Bitch. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.