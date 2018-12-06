Week Of Women: December 7-13, 2018

It's that time of year: holiday TV specials are here. This week brings us specials from Nailed It! and RuPaul's Drag Race, and in non-holiday-related-releases, we've got the Netflix movie Dumplin' and its soundtrack by Dolly Parton; a new music video from Robyn; and a comic book about life as a Muslim-American woman who wears the hijab.

MOVIES

Dumplin'

This Netflix comedy follows the plus-size teenage daughter (Danielle Macdonald) of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston) who competes in her mom's pageant, Miss Teen Bluebonnet. Directed by Anne Fletcher, based on the novel by Julie Murphy. Out Friday, December 7.

Mary, Queen Of Scots

This historical drama directed by Josie Rourke focuses on the tension between two queens: Mary, Queen of Scots (Saoirse Ronan) and Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie). Out Friday, December 7.

TV

Nailed It! Holiday!

Nailed It!—the show in which amateur bakers attempt to recreate Pinterest-perfect design to hilarious results—returns with seven holiday episodes featuring guest judges including Jason Mantzoukas, Lauren Lapkus, and Sylvia Weinstock. Out Friday, December 7 on Netflix.

RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular

In this RPDR holiday special, former contestants including Eureka O'Hara, Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel compete to become the "Drag Race Christmas Queen."

MUSIC

Dumplin' soundtrack by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton recorded the soundtrack for Dumplin'; the album includes a new, stripped-down version of "Jolene" and features guest vocals by Elle King, Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Sia, and others. Out now.

"Everything Hurts" by Emmy Wildwood

Earlier this week, we premiered singer-songwriter Emmy Wildwood's new song "Everything Hurts." Out now. Read more.

"Honey" by Robyn

The title track from Robyn's first album in eight years gets a colorful, hazy music video. Out now.

BOOKS

Revolution Sunday by Wendy Guerra, translated by Achy Obejas

Acclaimed Cuban writer Wendy Guerra's work is available in English for the first time with this translation of her 2016 novel, following a young Cuban writer who finds herself under surveillance by the government. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Boys: What It Means To Become A Man by Rachel Giese

Journalist Rachel Giese investigates how ideas about masculinity are changing and explores what we can do to help young boys grow up free of toxic masculinity. Out Tuesday, December 11.

Yes, I’m Hot in This: The Hilarious Truth about Life in a Hijab by Huda Fahmy

Cartoonist Huda Fahmy shares stories of her life as a Muslim-American woman who wears the hijab in this comic book memoir. Out Tuesday, December 11.

