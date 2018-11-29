Week Of Women: November 30-December 6, 2018

November is over! The first week of December brings us the second season of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; new music from Leikeli47; an eerie music video by Sharon Van Etten; and more.

MOVIES

United Skates







This documentary about the black underground roller skating community scene, directed by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown, has drawn comparisons to Paris Is Burning. Out Friday, November 30.

No Shade

This British rom-dram directed by Clare Anyiam-Osigwe and starring Adele Oni and Kadeem Pearse focuses on colorism and dating. Out Friday, November 30.

TV

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 2

This dramedy about a 1950s housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) who becomes a comedian after her husband leaves her returns for a second season. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. Premieres Wednesday, December 5 on Amazon.

Life Size 2

The sequel to the beloved 2000 made-for-TV movie is finally here. Tyra Banks returns as Eve, a Barbie-like doll come to life. Airs Sunday, December 2 on Freeform.

MUSIC

Acrylic by Leikeli47

The mysterious, masked rapper Leikeli47 returns with her second album, celebrating black life. Out now.

"Jupiter 4" by Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten's haunting music video for "Jupiter 4" precedes the forthcoming album Remind Me Tomorrow out in January. Out now.

"Christmas Song" by Phoebe Bridgers feat. Jackson Browne

Get in the melancholy holiday spirit with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers' cover of McCarthy Trenching's "Christmas Song." Out now.

BOOKS

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield





Diane Setterfield's (The Thirteenth Tale) third novel is centered around a mystery: a wounded man carrying a dead child walks into an inn on the river Thames—and then, hours later, the girl comes back to life. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Milkman by Anna Burns





This Man Booker Prize-winning novel follows an unnamed 18-year-old girl in 1970s Northern Ireland who encounters danger when the Milkman—an older man with ties to a local paramilitary group—begins pursuing her. Out Tuesday, December 4.





Radiant Shimmering Light by Sarah Selecky

This satirical novel follows a 40-year-old animal aura artist who reconnects with her estranged cousin, "Eleven," who is the famous face of a women's empowerment brand. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Top photo: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/Amazon

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.