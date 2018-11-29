Quantcast
Week Of Women: November 30-December 6, 2018

Week Of Women: November 30-December 6, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

maisel 9145c

November is over! The first week of December brings us the second season of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; new music from Leikeli47; an eerie music video by Sharon Van Etten; and more. 

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

United Skates


This documentary about the black underground roller skating community scene, directed by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown, has drawn comparisons to Paris Is Burning. Out Friday, November 30.

No Shade

This British rom-dram directed by Clare Anyiam-Osigwe and starring Adele Oni and Kadeem Pearse focuses on colorism and dating. Out Friday, November 30.

TV

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 2

This dramedy about a 1950s housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) who becomes a comedian after her husband leaves her returns for a second season. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. Premieres Wednesday, December 5 on Amazon.

Life Size 2

The sequel to the beloved 2000 made-for-TV movie is finally here. Tyra Banks returns as Eve, a Barbie-like doll come to life. Airs Sunday, December 2 on Freeform.

MUSIC

Acrylic by Leikeli47

The mysterious, masked rapper Leikeli47 returns with her second album, celebrating black life. Out now.

"Jupiter 4" by Sharon Van Etten

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Sharon Van Etten's haunting music video for "Jupiter 4" precedes the forthcoming album Remind Me Tomorrow out in January. Out now.

"Christmas Song" by Phoebe Bridgers feat. Jackson Browne

Get in the melancholy holiday spirit with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers' cover of McCarthy Trenching's "Christmas Song." Out now.

BOOKS

 Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield

river cad85

Diane Setterfield's (The Thirteenth Tale) third novel is centered around a mystery: a wounded man carrying a dead child walks into an inn on the river Thames—and then, hours later, the girl comes back to life. Out Tuesday, December 4.

 Milkman by Anna Burns

milkman 5e2ea

This Man Booker Prize-winning novel follows an unnamed 18-year-old girl in 1970s Northern Ireland who encounters danger when the Milkman—an older man with ties to a local paramilitary group—begins pursuing her. Out Tuesday, December 4.

 Radiant Shimmering Light by Sarah Selecky

radiant 3cf18

This satirical novel follows a 40-year-old animal aura artist who reconnects with her estranged cousin, "Eleven," who is the famous face of a women's empowerment brand. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Top photo: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/Amazon

More from BUST

Week Of Women: November 23-29, 2018

Week Of Women: November 16-22, 2018

Week Of Women: November 9-15, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Leikeli47 , Sharon Van Etten , week of women

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

envelope 91580

A Letter To All The "Good Men," From The "Angry Women"

leguin 9803c

"Worlds Of Ursula K. Le Guin" Shows The Evolution Of A Wizard, Writer, And Feminist

viva la vulva hed page 2018 867c3

VIVA LA VULVA!: The Ad That Makes You Wish You Could Hug Your Vagina

cap 56911

This Cap Was A Modest Necessity For 19th Century Women

skeletons 7b547

British Death Omens, From Magpies To Corpse Candles

Beyonce Mass 153 8c589

"Beyoncé Mass" Puts The Bey In Believer

serialkiller be270

"My Sister, The Serial Killer" Is A Dark, Funny Novel With A Lot To Say

simonedb 516ad

How Much Do You Know About Simone De Beauvoir? Take The Quiz

Cat Power PC Eliot Lee Hazel 3605 300dpi fc836

21 Albums To Hibernate With This Winter: Playlist

LGW The Breeders 2 Credit Ben Houdijk f13a8

The Breeders, Kembra Pfahler, Neneh Cherry, And More Played The Netherlands' Le Guess Who? Festival 2018

Upcoming Events

Advertise with BUST!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
Janelle Monae's Birthday!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
Sarah Silverman's Birthday!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
Cult Party Holiday Market
Sat Dec 01 @12:00PM - 08:00PM
Nick Zinner's Birthday!
Sat Dec 08 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button