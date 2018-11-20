Quantcast
Week Of Women: November 23-29, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving week! While you're recovering from that turkey (or tofurkey) coma, enjoy some new movies, TV, books, and music. Our feminist-friendly picks for this week include biopics about Anne, Queen of Great Britain and Pippi Longstocking author Astrid Lindgren; new music from Karen O; and the latest novel by Anuradha Roy.

MOVIES

The Favourite 

This historical dramedy from director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, the Killing of the Sacred Deer) follows 18th century noblewoman Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz), whose romantic relationship with Anne, Queen of Great Britain (Olivia Colman) is threatened by Sarah's cousin Abigail Masham, Baroness Masham (Emma Stone). Out Friday, November 23.

Becoming Astrid



This biopic co-written and directed by Pernille Fischer Christensen focuses on the tumultuous teen and young adult years of Pippi Longstocking author Astrid Lindgren, who accepts an internship at a local newspaper, becomes pregnant by her married editor, and goes to Copenhagen to secretly give birth. Out Friday, November 23. 

Write When You Get Work

Director Stacy Cochran's first movie in 18 years is a romantic comedy/heist set at an exclusive New York private school, following an admissions officer (Rachel Keller) who's forced to confront her past when her high school boyfriend (Finn Wittrock) reappears in her life—planning to rob the wealthy families who send their daughters to her school. Out Friday, November 23.

TV

Dirty John

Created, written, and executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham and based on the popular podcast by Christopher Goffard, Dirty John stars Connie Britton as a successful interior designer who falls for a con man (Eric Bana). Premieres Sunday, November 25 on Bravo.

Soul Train Awards 2018

soultrain 86b52

Honoring the best in soul, hip-hop, and R&B, this year's Soul Train Awards nominees include H.E.R., Cardi B, and SZA. Hosted Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the awards ceremony features performances by Erykah Badu and Faith Evans. Airs Sunday, November 25 on BET.

MUSIC

"Lux Prima" by Karen O & Danger Mouse

Karen O & Danger Mouse released the first song from their upcoming collaborative album this week. "I'm nowhere / I'm no one / I'm nobody / There's nobody, but you," she sings. Out now.

"Pay No Mind" by Beach House 

Beach House's new music video, for the song "Pay No Mind," features tour footage of the band dating back to 2015, directed by Michael Hirsch. Out now.

"Candy" by Molly Burch

Molly Burch's "Candy" music video, directed by Noël Wells, shows a pushy photographer directed a crazed photoshoot. Out now. 

BOOKS

 Come With Me by Helen Schulman

comewithme ab310

This dark comedy set in Silicon Valley follows a family—a woman working in PR for a tech start-up; her husband, an unemployed print journalist; and their three sons—over three non-consecutive but vitally important days. Out Tuesday, November 27.

 All the Lives We Never Lived by Anuradha Roy

allthelives 5b673 00504

Anuradha Roy's fourth novel follows a man, Myshkin, as he tries to uncover the truth about his mother's life in the 1930s and 1940s, during India's fight for independence from Britain and the breakout of WWII. Out now. 

Top image: The Favourite

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
