Week of Women: November 16-22, 2018

This week brings us some exciting, feminist-friendly new releases: the movie Widows, starring Viola Davis and directed by Steve McQueen; the premiere of the HBO miniseries adaptation of Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend; new music from CupcaKke; and more. Enjoy!

MOVIES

Widows

This thriller follows a group of women who attempt a heist to pay back a crime boss after their husbands are killed in a botched robbery. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, and Cynthia Erivo star. Directed by Steve McQueen. Out Friday, November 16.

Jinn

This coming-of-age movie stars Zoe Renee as a teenage girl who re-evaluates her identity after her mother (Simone Missick) converts to Islam. Directed by Nijla Mu'min. In select theaters now; available on VOD beginning Friday, November 16.

TV

My Brilliant Friend

The first of Elena Ferrante's acclaimed Neapolitan Novels is now an HBO miniseries directed and co-written by Saver Costanzo. My Brilliant Friend follows two young girls—Elena and Lila—growing up in 1950s Naples, Italy. Elisa del Genio and Margherita Mazzucco star as Elena, and Ludovica Nasti and Gaia Girace star as Lila. Premieres Sunday, November 18 on HBO.

The Bisexual

Desiree Akhavan (Appropriate Behaviour, the Miseducation of Cameron Post) directs, co-writes, and stars in this dramedy about a bisexual thirtysomething woman who breaks up with her longtime older girlfriend and begins dating both men and women. Premieres Friday, November 16 on Hulu.

MUSIC

Eden by CupcakKe

CupcakKe's fourth studio album—her second this year—features songs covering everything from a cheating boyfriend to autism awareness to the etiquette of nudes. Out now.

"Washing Machine Heart" by Mitski

Directed by Zia Anger, Mitski's "Washing Machine Heart" music video (off her new album Be The Cowboy) is black-and-white and features a mysterious bird, a sexy statue, and a suggestive oyster that turns into a handul of pins. "Toss your dirty shoes in my washing machine heart. Baby, bang it up inside," Mitski sings. Out now.

BOOKS

My Sister, the Serial Killer: A Novel by Oyinkan Braithwaite

This darkly funny debut novel follows a Nigerian woman, Korede, whose younger sister Ayoola keeps killing her boyfriends. Out Tuesday, November 20.

Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen: The True Story Behind Degas’ Masterpiece by Camille Laurens

French writer Camille Laurens tells the story of Marie van Goethem, the real dancer who inspired Edgar Degas' famous sculpture. Out Tuesday, November 20.

PODCASTS

2 Dope Queens: "#49, Karaoke With Michelle Obama"

Photo: WNYC

The 2 Dope Queens (that's Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson) end their podcast on a high note: their final episode features Michelle Obama discussing her memoir Becoming, the planning and significance that went into her hair and fashion choices as the first Black woman to serve as First Lady, and Barack's pronunciation of "karaoke."

Poptarts: "#43: Ricki Lake & Abby Epstein"

BUST editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts interview Emily's hero Ricki Lake and Lake's filmmaking partner Abby Epstein about their new documentary Weed The People, and talk Hairspray, body image, mental health, and more.

