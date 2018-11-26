Quantcast
#NastyWomen: A Night Of Female Resistance Comedy, AKA Stand-Up That's Actually Funny

#NastyWomen: A Night Of Female Resistance Comedy, AKA Stand-Up That's Actually Funny

Details
IN Entertainment

March for Humanity Pictures 0204171507a 32671209906 450da

I recently had the pleasure of attending #NastyWomen, a female resistance comedy series. It was the first show in a series of four which will be spread out through this winter and spring, put on by the 14th Street Y Theater in the East Village.

This was incredibly exciting for me, as I love stand-up comedy, but can’t recall a single cis male comic I’ve seen that I enjoyed. Shout out to all those who have asked me over the years upon this disclosure: “Do you even have a sense of humor?” Well, yeah, I’m funny as fuck and I know funny shit when I see it, I just don’t need to hear another joke about some guy's junk ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#NastyWoman is put on by Laura Newmark, with the help of various other badass folks who collaborated on lighting, sound, and more to bring the production to life. She describes the event as “a forum for female comedians that empowers all through laughter, camaraderie and tangible activism tools.” It is particularly inspired by the Women’s March, and is extra relevant in the aftermath of the #MeToo, #TimesUp, and #NeverAgain movements.

The featured artists were Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Svetlana), Mitra Jouhari (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The President Show on Comedy Central), Marcia Belsky (Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical, The Headless Women Project), and Dulce Sloan (Correspondent, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), all up-and-coming, successful women making a mark on the comedy scene. Amanda Duarte, co-creator of The Pussy Grabs Back campaign, hosted the show while decked out in a full-body leopard print jumpsuit.

One of my favorite moments of the night was Mitra Jouhari recounting a story about the first porn she watched, Big Tit Patrol, on her parents' family computer in the living room. She described her frenzy to close out of all the pop-ups as fast as she could when her parents got home, and her dad’s ultimate kindness in pretending it was something else when he saw it (so relatable).

Dulce Sloan ended the show on an equally hilarious note, explaining how she won’t mess with broke men now that she’s famous, but lamenting over how broke d*ck is the best. The entire show ended with Sloan stating, “Broke men have to be good. They have to be so good that they put you to sleep at night. So they have somewhere to sleep.”

The rest of the installments of the #NastyWomen shows will happen in 2019, with the next falling on January 28th, and the following two on April 15th and May 20th. The January 28th show will partner with inKind Space, an app that supports women with breast cancer, and the April 15th show will feature a line-up of exclusively transgender women comedians–an important move away from the gender essentialism the movement for women’s rights can often take on.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

It was a beautiful night of fun, connection, and comedy and we hope to see you at the next!

You can get tickets and learn more about the event here.  

top photo: Wikipedia Commons

More from BUST

Amy Poehler Interviewed By Rachel Dratch: From The BUST Archives

Hannah Gadsby's "Nanette" Isn’t Funny—Here's Why You Should Watch It Anyway

Week Of Women: September 28-October 4, 2018

Madera Rhayne is a queer writer and multi-media artist living in Brooklyn, NY. You can find her at mjrhayne.com, on Instagram @hol0gram_ and contact her by email at maderarhayne@yahoo.com.
Tags: #NastyWomen , comedy , stand-up , women , theater , #MeToo , #TimesUp , resistance

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

thefavourite 758db

Week Of Women: November 23-29, 2018

abdomen alone casual 1415554 d2309

This Massage Oil Made My Period Cramps Disappear

O1BcsbEw a2490

Meet The Vegan Makeup Brand Making Sustainability Beautiful

unknown title by henriette ronner knip 1821 1909 cddb9

This 19th Century Writer Put His Hatred Of Cats Into A Science Book

Kimbra 2 of 3 2b1f9

Kimbra On "Primal Heart," #MeToo, And How She Stays Grounded

herring girls6 e1540213148767 19e82

The Herring Girls Of Barra Were Forgotten Leaders In The Fight For Working Women's Rights

1 a128a

BUST School For Creative Living Teacher Spotlight: Trish Burger, Hypnotherapist And Artist

46204120 2462884197072090 7372752701538435072 o 5d47f

This Brooklyn Based Band is Breaking Borders And Tearing Down Walls With Their Music

image1 2c0b1

BUST School For Creative Living Teacher Spotlight: Heart Grown Wild Founder SantaLena Groves

Beyonce Mass 153 8c589

"Beyoncé Mass" Puts The Bey In Believer

Upcoming Events

BUST Magazine New Issue: On Newsstands Today!
Tue Nov 27 @12:00AM
Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Birthday!
Wed Nov 28 @12:00AM
Advertise with BUST!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
Janelle Monae's Birthday!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
Sarah Silverman's Birthday!
Sat Dec 01 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button