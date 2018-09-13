Quantcast
Week Of Women: September 14-20, 2018

This weekend brings us two women-led thrillers; a new song by Mariah Carey; and, of course, the Emmys.

MOVIES

Lizzie

The story of Lizzie Borden gets a feminist twist in this adaptation directed by Craig William Macneill and starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. Premieres Friday, September 14. Review forthcoming on BUST.com.

A Simple Favor

Bridesmaid and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig takes on a mystery thriller this time. Anna Kendrick stars as a mommy blogger determined to solve the disappearance of her wealthy best friend (Blake Lively). Henry Golding co-stars. Premieres Friday, September 14.

Bel Canto

Julianne Moore stars in this hostage drama directed by Paul Weitz and based on the novel by Ann Patchett. Premieres Friday, September 14.

TV

93QUEEN

This PBS docu-series follows a group of Hasidic women working to create the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. Premieres Monday, September 17.

The Emmys

emmys 70th 900x600 01a75

The Handmaid's Tale, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Killing Eve, and GLOW are all heavily nominated this year, along with the usual contenders like Game of Thrones. Airs Monday, September 17.

MUSIC

Immortal by Ann Wilson



Heart's Ann Wilson's solo album contains covers of songs by dead rockers including David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, and Leonard Cohen. Out Friday, September 14.

"GTFO" by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's new song is a pop kiss-off to an ex-lover. Out now.

BOOKS

 Untrue: Why Nearly Everything We Believe About Women, Lust, and Infidelity Is Wrong and How the New Science Can Set Us Free by Wednesday Martin

untrue 6744d 2311b

Cultural critic Wednesday Martin upends myths about female infidelity and sexuality in her new book. Out Tuesday, September 18.

 Night Moves by Jessica Hopper

nightmoves 4fe90 f7b62

Music critic Jessica Hopper's nonfiction book is part memoir, part ode to Chicago. Out Tuesday, September 18. Look for our Poptarts podcast interview with Hopper in October.

 Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

washingtonblack f3246 cee24

Longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, Washington Black follows the titular character, an eleven-year-old boy enslaved in Barbados whose life changes when an eccentric naturalist and abolitionist takes an interest in him. Out Tuesday, September 18.

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
