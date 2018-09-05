Quantcast
Don’t Miss The Witchy One-Year Anniversary Of Brooklyn's Cult Party

Details
Cult Party describes themselves as a “Brooklyn based, women-run intersectional feminist witchy boutique and gallery.” They aim to provide women, gender non-conforming and nonbinary folks, people of color, and otherwise marginalized people with access to indie brands and to empower them to gain experience through pop-up shops. It is also a space for events such as moon circles and witchy workshops.

For their one-year anniversary, Cult Party is planning an awesome party on September 15th at their store at 53 Waterbury Street, Brooklyn. The event will include a live fashion show, an exclusive raffle, and daytime pop-up shops featuring Terrestrial Roots, Chiquita Brujita, Delivered Healing, Mess Queen, Fayrradas Knits, Smiley Goods, Rocio, Koyuki Panda, and Pied Piper Puppets.

The party will also include music by DJ Ana Breton, DJ Screaming Horses, DJ Penny Lane, and DJ Lita. There will be Tarot readings by Giaura and Chiquita Brujita. Henna will be provided by Aurora Fenix, Cult Party tattooes by Good Juju, and glitter from Bio Glitz. Beverages will e provided by Old Blue Last, Babe Rose, and Tonic CBD. BUST is a media sponsor, so we'll have copies of our latest issue available!

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.
