Week Of Women: August 31-September 6, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

How did it get to be September already?? This Labor Day weekend and upcoming week continues this summer’s rom-com revival with the Winona Ryder/Keanu Reeves movie Destination Wedding, as well as Netflix’s The Laws of Thermodynamics. Also coming this week is the return of Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America, a new season of the Great British Baking Show on Netflix, and more.

MOVIES

Destination Wedding



Our favorite ‘90s movie couple reunites! Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves play two strangers who meet at a wedding neither of them wants to be at in this rom-com written and directed by Victor Levin. Out Friday, September 1.

The Laws Of Thermodynamics



The latest but not the last of Netflix’s summer rom-com releases is director Mateo Gil’s Spanish-language ensemble rom-com/physics faux-doc starring Vito Sanz, Berta Vázquez, Irene Escolar, and others. Out Friday, September 1.

TV 

I Love You, America



Sarah Silverman’s politically-minded Hulu talk show returns on Thursday, September 6. Read our Oct/Nov 2017 cover story with Sarah Silverman here. 

The Great British Baking Show

The new version of the Great British Baking Show—without hosts Mel and Sue and judge Mary Berry, with the addition of judges Noel Fielding and Prue Leith—comes to American audiences via Netflix on Friday, August 31.

The Comedy Lineup


Netflix’s second round of 15-minute standup comedy showcases eight comedians, including Aisling Bea, Janelle James, and Emma Willmann. Out Friday, August 31

MUSIC

Hunter by Anna Calvi



London-based singer/guitarist Anna Calvi has described her new album as “a queer and a feminist record.” Out Friday, August 31.

“When I’m With Him” by Empress Of


Dream pop singer Empress Of (aka Lorely Rodriguez)’s new song is about the lure of a troubled relationship. Out now.

“Boys—Pink Panda Remix” by Lizzo feat. Pink Panda



Our forever fave Lizzo released a dance-ready remix of her song “Boys” featuring Pink Panda. Out now.

BOOKS

 Ponti by Sharlene Teo 

This debut novel set in Singapore follows a fraught friendship between teens Szu and Circe, earning comparisons to Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels. Out Tuesday, September 4.

 The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker

Booker Prize winner Pat Barker's new novel tells the story of the Iliad through the eyes of the captive queen Briseis during the end of the Trojan War. Out Tuesday, September 4.

top photo: Destination Wedding

More from BUST

Week Of Women: August 24-30, 2018

Week Of Women: August 17-23, 2018

Week Of Women: August 10-16, 2018 

 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: week of women , Destination Wedding , I Love You America , Sarah Silverman , Anna Calvi , Great British Baking Show

