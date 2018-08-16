Week Of Women: August 17-23, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the Netflix rom com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Mitski’s new album Be The Cowboy, and the dystopian novel Vox by Christina Dalcher. Along with sampling these new pop culture picks, we hope you play a little Aretha Franklin this weekend, too. Rest in peace, Queen of Soul.

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before







The latest of Netflix’s original rom coms, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, is directed by Susan Johnson, stars Lana Condor, and is based on the popular YA novel by Jenny Han. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com. Out Friday, August 16 on Netflix.

The Wife







Another movie adaptation of a book, The Wife is based on a Meg Wolitzer novel. Directed by Björn Runge and written by Jane Anderson, the movie stars Glenn Close as the wife of a prestigious author who looks back at the literary goals she’s sacrificed for her husband. Out Friday, August 16.

The Ranger







Directed by Jennifer Wexler, this horror movie stars Chloe Levin as a punk rocker who, along with her friends, has to face "an unhinged park ranger with an axe to grind.” Out Friday, August 16.

TV

Disenchantment







This new adult animated series follows the misadventures of a rebellious princess named Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson). Creator Matt Groenig (The Simpsons) has said the series has a “definite feminist point of view.” Part 1 is released Friday, August 17 on Netflix.

Ultraviolet



Ultraviolet



This Polish series stars Marta Nieradkiewicz as a young woman who witnesses a crime and, when the police don’t take her seriously, decides to investigate it herself—joining an online community of amateur detectives to do so. Directed by Jan Komasa and Sławomir Fabicki. Out Friday, August 17 on Netfilx.

MUSIC

Be The Cowboy by Mitski







Indie rocker Mitski’s fifth studio album—BUST's Aug/Sept Staff Pick—documents a tumultous relationship; BUST reviewer Anna Kaplan writes that the songs “meander between Mitski’s bravado and gloom as she exposes something she loves that also brings her despair.” Out Friday, August 17. See BUST’s August/September print issue for review.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Motels by Cults







As part of Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious Series, in which one artist covers another artist's album in full, Cults covers California New Wave band the Motels’ 1979 self-titled debut album. Out Friday, August 17.

This Is Aretha Franklin



Say a sad goodbye to Aretha Franklin with this retrospective playlist on Spotify. Out now.

BOOKS

Vox by Christina Dalcher







This dystopian novel is set in a world where women are only allowed to speak 100 words each day; it’s earned comparisons to the Handmaid’s Tale. Out Tuesday, August 21.

Gross Anatomy by Mara Altman







In this nonfiction book, writer Mara Altman examines body hair, cleavage, camel toe, and other much-maligned body parts. Out Tuesday, August 21. Stay tuned for review on BUST.com.

top photo: To All The Boys I've Loved Before

More from BUST

Week Of Women: August 10-16, 2018

Week Of Women: August 3-9, 2018

Week Of Women: July 27-August 2, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.