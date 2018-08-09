Quantcast
Week Of Women: August 10-16, 2018

Week Of Women: August 10-16, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

crazyrichasiasn 896d6

This is a big week in feminist-friendly pop culture, bringing us the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians (starring our current cover gal, Constance Wu); the return of Insecure; and more. I'm looking forward to staying inside with some air conditioning and consuming all the pop culture!

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Crazy Rich Asians 


Crazy Rich Asians is finally here! It’s notable for being the first Hollywood movie centering on Asian-American characters released in 25 years, and for heralding the return of the big-budget rom com. We can’t wait to watch it. Out Wednesday, August 15. See a sneak peek of our August/September 2018 cover story with star Constance Wu here.

Madeline’s Madeline


In this art film directed by Josephine Decker, teenage Madeline (Helena Howard) joins a theater troupe, grows uncomfortably close to the director (Molly Parker), and fights with her mother (Miranda July). Out Friday, August 10. See BUST’s August/September 2018 print issue for review.

Skate Kitchen


Director Crystal Moselle’s latest movie is based on the lives of real-life all-girl skate crew Skate Kitchen, members of which also star in this movie. Out Friday, August 10. See BUST’s August/September 2018 print issue for review. 

TV

Insecure


Insecure returns for a third season, which creator and star Issa Rae has said will focus on “toxic black masculinity.” Premieres Sunday, August 12 on HBO.

La Casa De Las Flores / The House of Flowers


This Spanish-language Netflix series centers on a wealthy Mexican family that owns a high-end flower shop. Premieres Friday, August 10 on Netflix. 

MUSIC

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Devotion by Tirzah



London dance and R&B artist Tirzah’s first full-length album shows her “at her most intimate and down-tempo,” writes BUST. Out Friday, August 10. See August/September 2018 print issue for review.

“Pretty Girl” by Stefflon Don Feat. Tiggs Da Author

British rapper Stefflon Don teamed up with fellow London rapper Tiggs Da Author for this track off her upcoming mixtape Secure.

BOOKS

Pretty Things by Virginie Despentes

prettythings e05f7 c9feb

French novelist and filmmaker Virginie Despentes’ latest story follows a pair of twins, one talented but homely and the other beautiful but untalented. Out Wednesday, August 15 (Feminist Press). See BUST’s August/September 2018 print issue for review.

You Have The Right To Remain Fat by Virgie Tovar

righttoremainfat 0f87b 49485

Author and activist Virgie Tovar’s nonfiction book is “a manifesto for the fat revolution.” Out Tuesday, August 14 (Feminist Press). Stay tuned for a review on BUST.com.


Severance by Ling Ma 

severance 77e6d 1052d

Ling Ma’s debut novel is an unsettling dystopian novel following a young woman who survives a fever epidemic and joins a cult-like group of fellow survivors. Out Tuesday, August 14 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). Stay tuned for review on BUST.com.

top photo: Crazy Rich Asians

More from BUST

Week Of Women: August 3-9, 2018

Week Of Women: July 27-August 2, 2018

Week Of Women: July 20-26, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

professionalism f4b21

The Problem With "Professionalism"

Chromat PoolRules 0bd59

This Body-Positive Swim Campaign Wants To "Celebrate Cellulite"

Watch the Official Music Video for Beyonces XO 0 3159c

Beyoncé Tells Vogue, “My Little FUPA And I Feel Like We Are Meant To Be"

Hubble Uranus 52e5f

Uranus Is Now Retrograde—Here's What To Expect

wework 59fb7

Company-Wide Vegetarian Policies Like WeWork's Are Ableist

contract 37192

It Turns Out Women *Have* Been Asking For Raises—And They're Not Getting Them At The Same Rate Men Do

aidybryant c0a27

Aidy Bryant Is Currently Filming "Shrill" Based on Lindy West's Book, And We Couldn't Be More Excited

dresses 55282

17 Plus-Size Dresses To Take You From Summer To Fall

deb8b3d4 f2e4 44c1 a5b9 371fe363b374.png 56cce

Nikohl Boosheri Of “The Bold Type” On What Makes The Show (And Her Character) So Important: BUST Interview

miseducationofcameronpost d5c90

"The Miseducation Of Cameron Post" Combines Drama, Humor, And '90s Nostalgia In Gay Conversion Camp Survival Story

Upcoming Events

The Lady Thing
Thu Aug 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
That Lady Thing
Thu Aug 09 @ 5:30PM - 11:00PM
Beers With(out) Beards Week: NYC 2018
Thu Aug 09 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
Justin Theroux's Birthday!
Fri Aug 10 @12:00AM
Beers With(out) Beards Week: NYC 2018
Fri Aug 10 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar