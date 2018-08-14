Your Guide To The Comedians Who Will Perform at BUST's 25th Anniversary Party

It’s our anniversary, and we’re celebrating with a benefit show and party at Brooklyn’s House of Yes on August 28. The event will start at 7 P.M. and a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the NNAF (National Network of Abortion Funds). Alongside some iconic musicians and DJs—among them Erykah Badu, Miss Eaves, and the Resistance Revival Chorus—we’re stoked to welcome a killer team of feminist comedians, including our host for the night, actress Jenny Slate. Here’s everything you need to know about all the ladies who will be gracing our stage at our birthday bash.

Photo by Emily Shur for BUST

Jenny Slate

Actress, comedian, former SNL star and writer Jenny Slate will be hosting and entertaining between our Golden Bra Award presentation. Known for her iconic roles in Parks and Recreation, Big Mouth,and Bob’s Burgers, Slate also starred in the award-winning Obvious Child and, more recently, Landline. We’ve gotten the chance to talk to Slate several times for BUST (she was our cover star in 2015!) and are so excited that she’s bringing her many talents to Brooklyn in a couple weeks.

Photo by Cate Hellman for BUST

Phoebe Robinson

We’ve featured dope queen Phoebe Robinson in our mag several times, and now the author, comedian, actor, and podcast royal will be joining us onstage! Robinson is perhaps best known for her wildly popular podcast 2 Dope Queens, which she co-hosts with Jessica Williams. Or maybe you’ve read her New York Timesbestseller,You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain(her next book, Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, is out this fall). She’s also appeared on every show from Last Comic Standingto Broad Cityto Late Night with Seth Meyers, and hosts the podcast Sooo Many White Guys, which has featured guests ranging from Lizzo to Roxane Gay to Constance Wu. If you can’t get enough, check out Robinson on BUST’s Poptarts.

Photo via MichelleButeau.com

Michelle Buteau

Listed as one of Esquire’s ten comedians to watch last year, Buteau is a stand-up queen who’s appeared on the likes of Comedy Central, VH1, and Netflix’s Comedy Lineup. We had the opportunity to talk to Buteau in 2015 about how she started her career, what kind of comedy she loves, and advice she has for young entertainers, and we couldn’t be more pumped to have her in our lineup.

Photo by Bek Anderson for BUST

Patti Harrison

We’re excited to welcome comedian and actor Patti Harrison to the BUST stage! You might know Harrison from her viral Tonight Show monologue last summer, in which she expertly tackled Trump’s transgender military ban. Her other credits include Broad City and Search Party, and she’ll also be in Paul Feig’s upcoming film A Simple Favor. To get psyched, check out BUST’s interview with Harrison, in which she told us she aspires to be “the Eddie Redmayne of the trans community and take a bunch of roles meant for cis people.”

Stay tuned for more news on our party and our lineup of incredible guests, and get your ticket today!

Top photo by Emily Shur for BUST

