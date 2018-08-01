Quantcast
Insecure,' Lauryn Hill, Cameron Esposito: BUST's 10 Best Bets For August And September 2018

From our August/September 2018 issue, BUST's managing editor Emily Rems picks BUST's 10 best bets in pop culture:

Insecure Season 3
insecure2 9c749Merie W. Wallace/HBO (Insecure)According to Insecure’s groundbreaking creator/writer/producer/star Issa Rae, Season 3 of her beloved HBO dramedy will focus on “toxic black masculinity.” So buckle up buttercups, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Catch it when it premieres August 12.

Assassination Nation
assasination e6e2cCourtesy of Neon/AGBO (Assassination Nation)In this modern-day witch hunt flick that lit up Sundance, Odessa Young stars as Lily, a senior at Salem High who must band together with her friends (played by Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra) after a social media hack causes violence to erupt all over town. Opening day is September 21.

Big Freedia’s 3rd Ward Bounce EP
BigFreedia d85f2courtesy of Big Freedia

The queen diva of New Orleans bounce music is back with a five-song EP and every track is a banger. You’ll want to press “play” right away on “Karaoke”—Big Freedia’s luscious collab with Lizzo. And don’t sleep on the hilarious video for the clap-back track “Rent” on YouTube.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour
MLH 2018 1 ba32ecourtesy of Lauryn HillNow through October 5, the Fugees’ fearless front-woman will be touring North America celebrating the album that catapulted her to solo superstardom. You won’t want to miss this show if classics like “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything Is Everything” are still your jam (and you know they are!) Nab tix at LiveNation.com.

I Love You America Season 2
ILYA NY JN 0426R d4a41Erin Simkin/Hulu (Sarah Silverman)Sarah Silverman’s surprisingly heartwarming Hulu show returns September 6 with another round of thoughtful monologues, surprising guests, and segments that use humor to bridge the political gap that continues to tear our nation apart.

The Read Podcast
theread 766dbcourtesy of The ReadIf listening to two brilliant besties read celebs to filth for two hours sounds like your cup of tea, then you are probably already a fan of The Read podcast. Tune in for the gossip, stay for the Golden Girls trivia and on-point advice hosts Crissle West and Kid Fury dole out to their devoted listeners.

“Bitches” Video by Tove Lo featuring Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant, and Alma
bitches 3f0d3YouTube In this paean to pussy eating directed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City, Rough Night), Swedish singer Tove Lo and her gyrating girl gang get up close and personal with a couple in need of sexual healing. Cue this up on YouTube if you need a laugh or if someone in your life needs help dining at the Y.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca and Verve recordings now streaming
Sister Rosetta Tharpe Credit Pictorial Press Cache Agency 5af5dPictorial Press/Cache Agency (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)Guitar prodigy, singer/songwriter, and gospel icon Sister Rosetta Tharpe (aka The Godmother of Rock) was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Early Influences Wing for her immeasurable contribution to the art form. And now, over 200 of her songs recorded between 1938 and 1956 are finally available digitally for the first time. Find her on your favorite streaming service, and let her spirit move you.

Cameron Esposito’s Rape Jokes Standup Special
Cameron Esposito Graham FIelder 8873 288c5Graham Fielder (Cameron Esposito)Despite the title, rising standup star Cameron Esposito’s new special, Rape Jokes, is not all about rape. It is, however, all very funny. And when she does address sexual assault, it’s from a survivor’s perspective, making her work all the more important in this #MeToo era. Proceeds benefit RAINN, America’s largest anti-sexual violence org. Stream it at cameronesposito.com.

BUST’s 25th Anniversary Party
25anni 397c4
Though we don’t look a day over 20, the hot little mag you’re holding in your hands turns 25 this year and we’re throwing a huge party to celebrate! Hosted by Jenny Slate and featuring a DJ set by the one and only Erykah Badu, this soiree will be one for the books. It all goes down the night of August 28 at the infamous House of Yes in Brooklyn, so gather your posse and check bust.com/party for tix and details.

by Emily Rems
Top photo: Merie W. Wallace/HBO (Insecure)
This article originally appeared in the August/September 2018  print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

