Week Of Women: July 27-August 2, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us a trio of movies directed by women; the premiere of a new show hosted by Amy Poehler; an imaginative music video by Sharkmuffin; and more.

MOVIES

The Miseducation of Cameron Post







Desiree Akhavan co-writes and directs this movie about a teen (Chloe Grace Moretz) sent away to a conversion therapy camp after getting caught having sex with her best friend. It’s based on a popular YA novel and co-stars Sasha Lane and Forrest Goodluck. Out Friday, July 26. See BUST’s August/September issue for review.

Nico, 1988







Susanna Nicchiarelli directs this biopic about the last year of model/actress/singer/songwriter Nico’s (Christa Päffgen) life. Out Wednesday, August 1. See BUST’s August/September issue for review.

The Spy Who Dumped Me







Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis star in this action comedy directed by Susanna Fogel. Out Friday, July 26.

TV

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story







Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst co-direct this six-episode documentary miniseries about the murder of Trayvon Martin and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Premieres Monday, July 30 on Paramount Network.

Making It







Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman co-host this unscripted reality competition that’s all about crafting. Premieres Tuesday, July 31.

Orange Is The New Black season 6







Orange Is The New Black returns for its sixth season with a few new cast members (Mackenzie Phillips, Henny Russell, Amanda Fuller) and a core cast including Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Adrienne C. Moore and Kate Mulgrew. Out Friday, July 27 on Netflix.



MUSIC

Lightning Round by Bad Bad Hats







Minneapolis-based band Bad Bad Hats’ sophomore album “is equally honest in exploring matters of the heart, but packs more of a pop punch,” writes BUST. See BUST’s August/September 2018 issue for review. Out Friday, July 26.

“Space Glow” by Sharkmuffin





Brooklyn-based band Sharkmuffin’s latest music video shows the trio on an adventure in Coney Island. Out now. Catch Sharkmuffin at BUST’s 25th anniversary party on August 28.

BOOKS

The Incendiaries by R. O. Kwon







R. O. Kwon’s buzzed-about debut novel follows a young couple caught up in an extremist cult and religious fundamentalism. Out Tuesday, July 31

Fruit Of The Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras







Contreras’ debut novel follows the unlikely friendship between a wealthy young girl and her live-in maid, set in Colombia under the reign of drug lord Pablo Escobar. Out Tuesday, July 31.

top photo: Miseducation of Cameron Post

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.