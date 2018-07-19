Quantcast
Week Of Women: July 20-26, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the return of Wynonna Earp, music from Bodega, and...best of all...CHER.

MOVIES

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again


The aptly-titled sequel to Mamma Mia! follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she learns more about her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep / Lily James) past—plus, Cher joins the cast as Sophie’s grandma and Donna’s mom. Directed by Ol Parker. Out Friday, July 20.

Generation Wealth



Director Lauren Greenfield—known for her 2012 documentary Queen of Versailles, about the building of the most expensive single-family home in the US—returns to familiar territory with a new documentary about the worldwide desire to be wealthy. Out Friday, July 20.

Pin Cushion



Director Deborah Haywood’s feature film debut follows a woman (Joanna Scanlan) and her teenage daughter (Lily Newmark) who both face bullying and exclusion when they move to a new town. Out Friday, July 20. 

TV

Wynonna Earp



Syfy’s “supernatural Western horror” about the crime- and demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of Wyatt Earp returns with a third season. Premieres Friday, July 20 on Syfy. Read more about Wynonna Earp and Syfy’s queer revolution here.

Iliza: Elder Millennial



Comedian Iliza Shlesinger opens up about life as a 35-year-old “elder millennial” in this Netflix comedy special. Premieres Tuesday, July 24 on Netflix. 

MUSIC

Take Me To The Disco by Meg Myers



Singer-songwriter Meg Myers’ second full-length album explores love, loneliness and trauma in in 12 dark pop songs. Out Friday, July 20.

Endless Scroll by Bodega


Brooklyn band Bodega’s deut album “offers societal commentary via a danceable, art-rock/’70s post-punk era sound,” writes BUST. Out now. See August/September print issue for review.

Nephilim by Ebony Bones



Ebony Bones “plays with genre in innovative ways, mixing elements of jazz, ‘90s house, classical, and punk in a percussion-heavy collage,” writes BUST. Out Friday, July 20. See August/September print issue for review.

BOOKS 

 How to Love a Jamaican: Stories by Alexia Arthurs

This debut short story collection follows characters from the Jamaican diaspora and has earned praise from Zadie Smith. Out Tuesday, July 24.

 Now My Heart Is Full by Laura June



In this memoir, writer Laura June examines her difficult relationship with her late mother, an alcoholic, after she gives birth to her own daughter. Out Tuesday, July 24.

top photo: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: week of women , Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again , cher

