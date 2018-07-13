Quantcast
Sandra Oh Is The First Asian Woman To Be Nominated For The Leading Role In A Drama Emmy

Sandra Oh Is The First Asian Woman To Be Nominated For The Leading Role In A Drama Emmy

Details
IN Entertainment

merlin 136346733 cd44e755 1abd 4b7c 8846 951a53704799 articleLarge 3f387

Sandra Oh just made history by becmoing the first Asian woman to be nominated for the Emmy for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama. She is nominated for her role as Eve Plastri in the BBC America drama Killing Eve. It is her first headlining role of her career, and her first major role since Grey’s Anatomy. She had been nominated 5 times for the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, but never won.

It is disappointing but not really that surprising that an Asian actress has not been nominated in the 70 years of Emmy Awards because there are so few lead roles given to Asian women. Oh spoke out about this in May in an interview with Elle, in which she said the lack of roles for Asian actresses is "a heartbreak that I feel for my community of Asian-Americans and people who are just not represented, who are not reflected."

ADVERTISEMENT

33 sandra oh 739adSandra Oh on the cover of BUST in 2005

This milestone is indicative of the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry. It was just three years ago that Viola Davis became the first black woman to be nominated the same category for her role on How to Get Away With Murder. Last year, Donald Glover was the first black person to win the Emmy for directing with his series Atlanta.

“I am happy in this present moment,” Oh told the Los Angeles Times. “Now, let’s move it forward. It’s a long game. Let this be a moment where some girl who is 12 and Thai American can look at her Instagram and say, ‘Huh, that can be me.’ Let this be a moment where she can believe in herself.”

Top Image:  Killing Eve

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Women In Film: Kicking Ass, Taking Names, Still Being Ignored 

Watch Viola Davis' Historic Emmys Acceptance Speech, Bring Tissues 

The Documentary "Half The Picture" Investigates The Status Of Women In Film

 

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Sandra Oh , Emmy Awards , Killing Eve , Grey's Anatomy

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

vivek 5db70

Artist Vivek Shraya Transcends Time To Honor Her Mother In This Poignant Photo Series

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

thetudors 0f1d3

In Defense Of Pop Culture Adaptations Of History

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

sleepover 4d573

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze Of Hayley Kiyoko

travel d283c

10 Must-Have Travel Buys For Your Next Vacation

DJ Switch cropped JPEG 994b7

This 10-Year-Old Girl From Ghana Is An Incredible DJ

Upcoming Events

Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Charlotte Gainsbourg's Birthday!
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM
Anna Paquin's Birthday!
Tue Jul 24 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar