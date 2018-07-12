Week Of Women: July 13-19, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the premiere of the buzzed-about coming-of-age movie Eighth Grade, new music by the Ophelias, a new book by Megan Abbott, and more. Plus, subscribe to our podcast Poptarts to hear co-founders Debbie Stoller and Laurie Henzel talk all about the origins of BUST as we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary.
MOVIES
Bo Burnham’s directorial debut is “a heartfelt ode to being a teen girl,” writes BUST; it Elsie Fisher as eighth grader Kayla. See BUST’s June/July 2018 issue for review. Out Friday, July 13.
Director Kimberly Reed is back with a documentary about the influence of corporate money in US elections. Out Friday, July 13.
Filmed in the Belgrade apartment where she grew up, director Mila Turajlic talks to her mother, a retired professor and political activist, about her past in this documentary. Out Friday, July 13.
TV
This special focuses on CLG Red, one of the few all-women eSports teams, as they prepare to enter an international competition. Airs Wednesday, July 18 on the CW.
The Emmy nominations have been announced (by our April/May cover gal Samira Wiley); the highlights include a staggering 20 nominations for The Handmaid’s Tale; Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) becoming the first-ever Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress in a drama; and SNL ladies Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon all getting noms. See all the nominees here.
MUSIC
Cincinnati-based band the Ophelias’ second album is “a collection of earnestly beautiful arrangements,” writes BUST. Out Friday, July 13. See August/September 2018 issue for review.
Lamp Lit Prose by Dirty Projectors
Dirty Projectors’ ninth album “highlights tones of folk, soul, jazz, and electronica, staying true to the Projectors’ uniquely experimental composition style,” writes BUST. Out Friday, July 13. See August/September 2018 issue for review.
Jenn Champion’s second album brings people to the dancefloor; BUST writes, “On Single Rider, Champion is dancing through these hard times, and you’ll definitely want to join her.” Out Friday, July 13. See August/September 2018 issue for review.
BOOKS
The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley
Maria Dahvana Headley reimagines Beowulf as a war between two suburban moms. Out Tuesday, July 17.
Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott
Megan Abbott’s latest thriller looks back at an unlikely high school friendship gone wrong. Out Tuesday, July 17.
top photo: Eighth Grade
Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.