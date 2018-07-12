Quantcast
Week Of Women: July 13-19, 2018

Week Of Women: July 13-19, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

eighthgrade 5d5ea 
This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the premiere of the buzzed-about coming-of-age movie Eighth Grade, new music by the Ophelias, a new book by Megan Abbott, and more. Plus, subscribe to our podcast Poptarts to hear co-founders Debbie Stoller and Laurie Henzel talk all about the origins of BUST as we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary.

MOVIES

Eighth Grade


ADVERTISEMENT

Bo Burnham’s directorial debut is “a heartfelt ode to being a teen girl,” writes BUST; it Elsie Fisher as eighth grader Kayla. See BUST’s June/July 2018 issue for review. Out Friday, July 13.

Dark Money


Director Kimberly Reed is back with a documentary about the influence of corporate money in US elections. Out Friday, July 13.

The Other Side Of Everything


Filmed in the Belgrade apartment where she grew up, director Mila Turajlic talks to her mother, a retired professor and political activist, about her past in this documentary. Out Friday, July 13.

TV

Girl Got Game


This special focuses on CLG Red, one of the few all-women eSports teams, as they prepare to enter an international competition. Airs Wednesday, July 18 on the CW.

Emmy Nominations


The Emmy nominations have been announced (by our April/May cover gal Samira Wiley); the highlights include a staggering 20 nominations for The Handmaid’s Tale; Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) becoming the first-ever Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress in a drama; and SNL ladies Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon all getting noms. See all the nominees here. 

MUSIC

Almost by the Ophelias


Cincinnati-based band the Ophelias’ second album is “a collection of earnestly beautiful arrangements,” writes BUST. Out Friday, July 13. See August/September 2018 issue for review.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Lamp Lit Prose by Dirty Projectors


Dirty Projectors’ ninth album “highlights tones of folk, soul, jazz, and electronica, staying true to the Projectors’ uniquely experimental composition style,” writes BUST. Out Friday, July 13. See August/September 2018 issue for review.

Single Rider by Jenn Champion


Jenn Champion’s second album brings people to the dancefloor; BUST writes, “On Single Rider, Champion is dancing through these hard times, and you’ll definitely want to join her.” Out Friday, July 13. See August/September 2018 issue for review.

BOOKS

 The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley

merewife 46067

Maria Dahvana Headley reimagines Beowulf as a war between two suburban moms. Out Tuesday, July 17.

 Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott

givemeyourhand 40e61

Megan Abbott’s latest thriller looks back at an unlikely high school friendship gone wrong. Out Tuesday, July 17.

top photo: Eighth Grade

More from BUST

Week Of Women: July 6-12, 2018

Week Of Women: June 29-July 5, 2018

Week Of Women: June 22-28, 2018

 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

vivek 5db70

Artist Vivek Shraya Transcends Time To Honor Her Mother In This Poignant Photo Series

thetudors 0f1d3

In Defense Of Pop Culture Adaptations Of History

sleepover 4d573

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze Of Hayley Kiyoko

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

travel d283c

10 Must-Have Travel Buys For Your Next Vacation

DJ Switch cropped JPEG 994b7

This 10-Year-Old Girl From Ghana Is An Incredible DJ

Gravid pregnant woman e9fa2 88758

Pregnant Women Detained By ICE Were Denied Medical Care During Miscarriages: Link Roundup

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

Upcoming Events

Transmedia Artist US Debut: VIVEK SHRAYA : TRISHA
Thu Jul 12 @12:00AM
Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Charlotte Gainsbourg's Birthday!
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar