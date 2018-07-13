Quantcast
Come Celebrate our 25th Birthday with the BUST Team and Erykah Badu

Come Celebrate our 25th Birthday with the BUST Team and Erykah Badu

Details
IN Entertainment

d7ipOTrg 32bf6

It's our birthday and we want to celebrate! For over 25 years, BUST has been releasing content that pushes feminism, equality, and inclusion forward. We take pride in the number of influential, inspiring, and hard-working feminists we have had the chance to collaborate with over the years. In order to honor the hard work and love that has gone into BUST with the combined help of staff, contributors, and of course our subscribers, we are throwing a party—and you are all invited! Join us Tuesday, August 28th at the iconic House of Yes (2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY) for a party you won't want to miss. A portion of all ticket sales donated to the reproductive rights organization NNAF National Network of Abortion Funds.

BUST 25th Party Banner final HOY Banner df6b6

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Comedian and actress Jenny Slate will host and entertain between our Golden Bra Award presentations. The event will also feature comedy from Aparna Nancherla and Patti Harrison, an appearance by Amber Tamblyn, a special DJ Set by DJ Low Down Loretta Brown (aka Erykah Badu) and so much more!

jenny f5035Host Jenny Slate

Screenshot 89 cd3bcPatti Harrison and Aparna Nancherla

The Golden Bra Awards will be presented to some of our favorite luminaries in women’s culture. Past recipients include Gloria Steinem, Kathleen Hanna, Margaret Cho, and Jean Grae.

Screenshot 91 aab9f

And to keep the party going, we will feature a number of musical acts, including Miss Eaves.

st0QS5AQ b18ebMiss Eaves, photo by Sarah Jacobs

badu 78e84

Get your tickets before they sell out!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

General Admission is $40. The first 100 people to walk through the door will get free swag bags! 

VIP tickets are $100 and include the following:

Special seated area.

2 drink tickets per person.

VIP swag bags.

A 1-year subscription to BUST Magazine.

Special issues from the archives.

The chance to come up onstage with us and wish us a happy birthday!

Meet-and-greet with BUST's founders and publishers Debbie Stoller and Laurie Henzel and the rest of the BUST team.

 

Janeth Ann Gonda is currently the events and promotions manager at BUST Magazine, a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

vivek 5db70

Artist Vivek Shraya Transcends Time To Honor Her Mother In This Poignant Photo Series

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

thetudors 0f1d3

In Defense Of Pop Culture Adaptations Of History

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

sleepover 4d573

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze Of Hayley Kiyoko

travel d283c

10 Must-Have Travel Buys For Your Next Vacation

DJ Switch cropped JPEG 994b7

This 10-Year-Old Girl From Ghana Is An Incredible DJ

Upcoming Events

Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Charlotte Gainsbourg's Birthday!
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM
Anna Paquin's Birthday!
Tue Jul 24 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar