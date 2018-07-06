Quantcast
Week Of Women: July 6-12, 2018

Week Of Women: July 6-12, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

sharpobjects ff4d2

The Fourth of July is over and we are going back to a regular, 5-day-a-week work schedule. Here are our latest feminist-friendly pop culture picks to help you get through the grin. 

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry To Bother You



Directors Boots Riley’s debut is a buzzed-about comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer whose “white voice” makes him rich, and Tessa Thompson as his girlfriend. Out Friday, July 6. 

Whitney



A new documentary about Whitney Houston’s life arrives. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the movie was executive produced by Whitney sister-in-law, Pat Houston and involves some of Whitney’s family members, including brother Gary Garland-Houston. Out Friday, July 6. 

TV

Sharp Objects



HBO’s new miniseries is based on a thriller by Gillian Flynn, best known for Gone Girl. With Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson starring; Flynn and Marti Noxon writing; and Big Little Lies’ Jean-Marc Vallee directing, it’s definitely peak TV. Premieres Sunday, July 8.

Anne With An E



Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved L. M. Montgomery children’s series returns with a second season on Friday, July 6.

Harlots



Hulu’s historical drama set in a brothel returns with a second season on Wednesday, July 11. Read our review of the first season here.

MUSIC

"Boys" by Lizzo

This sexy, Prince-inspired ode to everyone "from the playboys to the gay boys" is the fourth single off what's expected to be Lizzo's upcoming project. Check out our 2016 interview with the Minneapolis artist here.

Focus / No Angel by Charli XCX

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

ICYMI, glittery pop princess Charli XCX dropped two new singles, this one co-produced by electro-pop DJ and singer and SOPHIE. 

BOOKS

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh

yearofrest 50e35

Ottessa Moshfegh’s third novel My Year Of Rest and Relaxation follows a young woman’s efforts to escape the world by hibernating for a year. RELATABLE. Out Tuesday, July 10. 

Love War Stories by Ivelisse Rodriguez

lovewarstories 7d107

Ivelisse Rodriguez’s short story collection Love War Stories follows Puerto Rican girls and women as they grapple with romantic love. Out Tuesday, July 10.

Clock Dance by Anne Tyler

clockdance 3100f

Anne Tyler’s latest novel follows a woman who impulsively flies across the country to look after a stranger, the stranger’s daughter, and their dog. Out Tuesday, July 10.

top photo: Sharp Objects/HBO

More from BUST

Week Of Women: June 29-July 5, 2018

Week Of Women: June 22-28, 2018

Week Of Women: June 15-21, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

tessathompson 390e3

Tessa Thompson Comes Out: “I’m Attracted To Men And Also To Women”

clipping the capital gazette fea5d

The Capital Gazette Shooter Had A History Of Harassment And Stalking: Link Roundup

cardi b i like it b4d1f

Cardi B Is The First Female Rapper With Two Number One Singles: Link Roundup

allotment annies e1527940715487 218c9

How "Allotment Annies" Scammed Men—And The U.S. Army

vixen a thoroughbred scotch terrier by edwin landseer engraved by thomas landseer 1853 528fb

The Story Behind Tommie, Victorian Mystery Writer Wilkie Collins' Beloved Scottish Terrier

Amber Bust web2 29cda

Amber Tamblyn Tells The "Poptarts" Podcast, Working With #TimesUp Is Like "Building a Plane While Flying It"

cteigen 44ea0

Chrissy Teigen Speaks Up At L.A. #KeepFamiliesTogether Rally: Link Roundup

Upcoming Events

LAURA BUSH KILLED A GUY (New York City)
Fri Jul 06 @12:00AM
LAURA BUSH KILLED A GUY (New York City)
Sat Jul 07 @12:00AM
LAURA BUSH KILLED A GUY (New York City)
Sun Jul 08 @12:00AM
Courtney Love's Birthday!
Mon Jul 09 @12:00AM
Transmedia Artist US Debut: VIVEK SHRAYA : TRISHA
Thu Jul 12 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar