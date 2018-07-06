Week Of Women: July 6-12, 2018

The Fourth of July is over and we are going back to a regular, 5-day-a-week work schedule. Here are our latest feminist-friendly pop culture picks to help you get through the grin.

MOVIES

Sorry To Bother You







Directors Boots Riley’s debut is a buzzed-about comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer whose “white voice” makes him rich, and Tessa Thompson as his girlfriend. Out Friday, July 6.

Whitney







A new documentary about Whitney Houston’s life arrives. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the movie was executive produced by Whitney sister-in-law, Pat Houston and involves some of Whitney’s family members, including brother Gary Garland-Houston. Out Friday, July 6.

TV

Sharp Objects







HBO’s new miniseries is based on a thriller by Gillian Flynn, best known for Gone Girl. With Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson starring; Flynn and Marti Noxon writing; and Big Little Lies’ Jean-Marc Vallee directing, it’s definitely peak TV. Premieres Sunday, July 8.

Anne With An E







Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved L. M. Montgomery children’s series returns with a second season on Friday, July 6.

Harlots







Hulu’s historical drama set in a brothel returns with a second season on Wednesday, July 11. Read our review of the first season here.

MUSIC

"Boys" by Lizzo

This sexy, Prince-inspired ode to everyone "from the playboys to the gay boys" is the fourth single off what's expected to be Lizzo's upcoming project. Check out our 2016 interview with the Minneapolis artist here.

Focus / No Angel by Charli XCX

ICYMI, glittery pop princess Charli XCX dropped two new singles, this one co-produced by electro-pop DJ and singer and SOPHIE.

BOOKS

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh







Ottessa Moshfegh’s third novel My Year Of Rest and Relaxation follows a young woman’s efforts to escape the world by hibernating for a year. RELATABLE. Out Tuesday, July 10.

Love War Stories by Ivelisse Rodriguez







Ivelisse Rodriguez’s short story collection Love War Stories follows Puerto Rican girls and women as they grapple with romantic love. Out Tuesday, July 10.

Clock Dance by Anne Tyler







Anne Tyler’s latest novel follows a woman who impulsively flies across the country to look after a stranger, the stranger’s daughter, and their dog. Out Tuesday, July 10.

top photo: Sharp Objects/HBO

