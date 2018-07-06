Week Of Women: July 6-12, 2018

The Fourth of July is over and we are going back to a regular, 5-day-a-week work schedule. Here are our latest feminist-friendly pop culture picks to help you get through the grin.
MOVIES
Sorry To Bother You
Directors Boots Riley’s debut is a buzzed-about comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer whose “white voice” makes him rich, and Tessa Thompson as his girlfriend. Out Friday, July 6.
Whitney
A new documentary about Whitney Houston’s life arrives. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the movie was executive produced by Whitney sister-in-law, Pat Houston and involves some of Whitney’s family members, including brother Gary Garland-Houston. Out Friday, July 6.
TV
Sharp Objects
HBO’s new miniseries is based on a thriller by Gillian Flynn, best known for Gone Girl. With Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson starring; Flynn and Marti Noxon writing; and Big Little Lies’ Jean-Marc Vallee directing, it’s definitely peak TV. Premieres Sunday, July 8.
Anne With An E
Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved L. M. Montgomery children’s series returns with a second season on Friday, July 6.
Harlots
Hulu’s historical drama set in a brothel returns with a second season on Wednesday, July 11. Read our review of the first season here.
MUSIC
"Boys" by Lizzo
This sexy, Prince-inspired ode to everyone "from the playboys to the gay boys" is the fourth single off what's expected to be Lizzo's upcoming project. Check out our 2016 interview with the Minneapolis artist here.
Focus / No Angel by Charli XCX
ICYMI, glittery pop princess Charli XCX dropped two new singles, this one co-produced by electro-pop DJ and singer and SOPHIE.
BOOKS
My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
Ottessa Moshfegh’s third novel My Year Of Rest and Relaxation follows a young woman’s efforts to escape the world by hibernating for a year. RELATABLE. Out Tuesday, July 10.
Love War Stories by Ivelisse Rodriguez
Ivelisse Rodriguez’s short story collection Love War Stories follows Puerto Rican girls and women as they grapple with romantic love. Out Tuesday, July 10.
Clock Dance by Anne Tyler
Anne Tyler’s latest novel follows a woman who impulsively flies across the country to look after a stranger, the stranger’s daughter, and their dog. Out Tuesday, July 10.
top photo: Sharp Objects/HBO
More from BUST
Week Of Women: June 29-July 5, 2018
Week Of Women: June 22-28, 2018
Week Of Women: June 15-21, 2018
Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.