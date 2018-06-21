Quantcast
Week Of Women: June 22-28, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us a new album from Beyoncé and Jay Z, an indie comedy called Izzy Gets The Fuck Across Town, the return of the Great British Bake-Off, and more.

MOVIES

Izzy Gets The Fuck Across Town


Mackenzie Davis stars in this indie comedy directed by Christian Papierniak about a “riot grrrl rocker and shameless hot mess” who goes on a quest across Los Angeles to break up her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend’s engagement party. Carrie Coon, Alia Shawkat, and Lakeith Stanfield co-star. Out Friday, June 22.

Damsel

This comedy Western directed by David Zellner stars Mia Wasikowska as a “damsel” who is anything but, and Robert Pattinson as her husband-to-be. Out Friday, June 22.

Spiral



This documentary by Laura Fairrie examines the recent rise of anti-Semitism in Europe—a subject that unfortunately is very timely in the US as well. Out Friday, June 22.

TV

Secret City



This Australian drama series about a political journalist (Anna Torv) who uncovers a dangerous “secret city” of conspiracies in Canberra comes to the US as a Netflix Original. Out Tuesday, June 26.

The Great British Bake-Off



The last-ever season of the original Great British Bake-Off finally arrives in the US (the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4 with judge Paul Hollywood and kept the title, while judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc remained with the BBC). Premires Friday, June 22 on PBS.

MUSIC

Everything Is Love by the Carters



In case you somehow missed it, Beyoncé and Jay Z dropped a surprise album last weekend, accompanied by a music video, “Apeshit,” that was shot at the Louvre. Out now.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Kazuashita by Gang Gang Dance



Gang Gang Dance—led by singer Lizzi Bougatsos—returns with a sixth full-length album that shows that “the Gang's experimental future visions are still intact,” writes BUST. Out Friday, June 22. Read full review here.

“Big God” by Florence and the Machine



Florence and the Machine’s latest single condemns ghosting in her new song and music video, complete with interpretive dancers. Out now.

BOOKS

 A Place For Us by Farheen Mirza

The first book from Sarah Jessica Parker’s imprint at Hogarth is a multigenerational story of an American Muslim family. Out now.

 Dead Girls: Essays on Surviving an American Obsession by Alice Bolin



Writer Alice Bolin explores our cultural obsession with dead girls in this book essays, examining pop culture from Joan Didion to Britney Spears to Serial.

top image: Apeshit

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
