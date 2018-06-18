Amy Poehler's Brutal Honesty In This Q&A Makes Us Love Her Even More

The Hollywood Reporter just named Amy Poehler one of the most powerful people in comedy. THR wanted each candidate to participate in a light Q&A to appear alongside their comedy creds. Many candidates replied with the expected type of answers—but not Amy Poehler.

Poehler utilized this opportunity to speak out about important issues. She touched upon environmental issues, Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and gun safety.

My most memorable heckler: Who cares? The whole world is on fire.

Dream product endorsement: A giant whale just died in Thailand after eating 80 plastic bags.

Guilty pleasure: Let's not forget over 4,600 people have died in Puerto Rico.

I'm funny because: I don't even know anymore.

If I didn't work in comedy: I would never leave my house.

College comedy audiences are: Kids that are afraid they will be shot in their own schools. What has happened to us?

Sitcom you'd reboot?: Mr. Rogers. I miss him. We need him.

The funniest thing about the Trump administration is: Are you kidding me?

Amy Poehler ones again wins our hearts by using her comedic power and platform for good. Way to go, Amy!

