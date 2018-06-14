Week Of Women: June 15-21, 2018

Quantcast
This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the long-awaited Incredibles 2; the return of Queer Eye (with women included for the first time!); and new music from Awkwafina.

MOVIES

The Incredibles 2

The Incredibles gets a sequel 14 years in the making, and this time the focus is on Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), who is selected to be the public face of superheros for a publicity campaign. Out Friday, June 15.

Lust Stories


This Indian anthology film features four short films about love and lust, each with a woman protagonist. Out Friday, June 15.

TV

Queer Eye



Queer Eye is back, so get ready to cry!!! The new season will feature a cis women and a trans man for the first time. Out Friday, June 15 on Netflix.

Queen of the South

Queen of the South’s third season will show Teresa (Alice Braga) attempt to unseat the drug queen Carmen Vargas (Veronica Falcon) and take over. Premieres Thursday, June 21 on USA.

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards 

girlstrip 315e1Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"

Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, becoming the first black woman to do so. Black Panther, Stranger Things, Riverdale, Girls Trip and Wonder Woman are all heavily nominated. Airs Monday, June 18 on MTV.

MUSIC 

Little Thunder by Fiona Silver



Singer-songwriter Fiona Silver’s debut album “demonstrate[s] her ability to recognize empowerment in vulnerability. Silver’s enchanting voice—combined with uncompromising lyrics—signals a promising musical future,” writes BUST. Out Saturday, June 16. See June/July 2018 issue for review.

In Fina We Trust by Awkwafina



Awkwafina released her first album in four years last week, part of an incredible summer for the singer that also includes roles in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. Out now.

“Bed” by Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande



Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande team up for a song all about sex—including lyrics instructing a partner on how to inform oral.

BOOKS

 Choose Your Own Disaster by Dana Schwartz

chooseyourowndisaster 8c4b9

Dana Schwartz’s honest and humorous memoir chronicles her “terrible and life-changing decisions while hoping (and sometimes failing) to find herself." Out Tuesday, June 19.

 Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li

chineserestaurant cea8d

Lillian Li’s debut novel is a multigenerational story about “the complicated lives and loves of people working in everyone’s favorite Chinese restaurant.” Out Tuesday, July 19.

top photo: the Incredibles 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

