Celebrate Pride Month With BUST At The Ace Hotel New York

Pride Month is upon us, and with it comes a bunch of fabulous ways to celebrate your individuality, including a dope party hosted by BUST, Ace Hotel New York, and The John Dory Oyster Bar in New York. The John Dory Oyster Bar located inside the Ace Hotel (20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001), and conveniently happens to be on the same street (W 29th ) this year's Pride march wraps at 3 pm on June 24th. The sunny venue is the perfect place to fuel up on food specials and party 'till the sun goes down.

DJ Gooddroid

The event will feature NYC-based DJs DJ Gooddroid, owner and CEO of Loveless Records; and DJ Sheila B, host of Sophisticated Boom Boom on WFMU and Bound resident DJ, Night Doll. These artists will feature queer musicians and promote the visibility of underrepresented artists. By RSVPing, you'll be able to enjoy celebratory menu options, giveaways, music and more.

DJ Sheila B via Instagram

Night Doll

Come join BUST on June 24th at 3 pm and celebrate Pride with us at The John Dory Oyster Bar.

