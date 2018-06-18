Quantcast
Celebrate Pride Month With BUST At The Ace Hotel New York

Celebrate Pride Month With BUST At The Ace Hotel New York

Details
IN Entertainment

bust pride 1c65d a4eef

Pride Month is upon us, and with it comes a bunch of fabulous ways to celebrate your individuality, including a dope party hosted by BUST, Ace Hotel New York, and The John Dory Oyster Bar in New York. The John Dory Oyster Bar located inside the Ace Hotel (20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001), and conveniently happens to be on the same street (W 29th ) this year's Pride march wraps at 3 pm on June 24th. The sunny venue is the perfect place to fuel up on food specials and party 'till the sun goes down. 

Screen Shot 2018 06 12 at 1.10.37 PM 8aaacDJ Gooddroid

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will feature NYC-based DJs DJ Gooddroid, owner and CEO of Loveless Records; and DJ Sheila B, host of Sophisticated Boom Boom on WFMU and Bound resident DJ, Night Doll. These artists will feature queer musicians and promote the visibility of underrepresented artists. By RSVPing, you'll be able to enjoy celebratory menu options, giveaways, music and more.

Dust and Grooves 9014 418f0DJ Sheila B via Instagram

32561137 10160379086960072 3311200286617370624 n 9fd81

Night Doll

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

Come join BUST on June 24th at 3 pm and celebrate Pride with us at The John Dory Oyster Bar.

john dory oyster bar v17481287 720 346ba

35123922 2149520975076354 1276576714025074688 n 039b7

More from BUST

Lorna Simpson's Artwork Beautifully Explores The Complexity Of Black Hair

Look Inside Retta's Bag And Treat Yo' Self To Her Beauty Faves

Week Of Women: June 8-14, 2018 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

thisisamerica b52f0

Nicole Arbour's "Women's Edit" Of "This Is America" Is Classic, Cringeworthy White Feminism

hilmahed c7129

This Swedish Woman Created Some Of The World's First Abstract Paintings—And Then Hid Them Away For Decades

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

sza cec23

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Screen Shot 2018 06 13 at 11.17.47 AM b24ee

HAIM Fire Booking Agent After Being Paid One-Tenth Of Male Act At Same Festival

neptune 63090

Neptune Is Now Retrograde—Here's What That Means For Your Sign

amyadams 0ffad

Why Amy Adams Isn't Focusing On The Gender Pay Gap In Hollywood

ChelseysBenefitThunderpussySunflowerBean f59f2

There Is So Much To Celebrate At This Year's Color Me Bushwick

brielarson 3e636

Brie Larson Calls For More Inclusive Film Criticism, Fewer 40-Year-Old White Dudes Reviewing "A Wrinkle In Time": Link Roundup

Chrissy Teigan vita coco ad

Chrissy Teigen "Celebrated" Trump's Birthday In The Best Way Ever

Upcoming Events

BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Tue Jun 19 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Tue Jun 19 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Wed Jun 20 @12:00AM
The Ladybug Festival
Wed Jun 20 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Wed Jun 20 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
View Full Calendar