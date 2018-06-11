Quantcast
Jameela Jamil Calls Out Emile Hirsch’s White Male Privilege And History Of Abuse

Jameela Jamil, the actress known for her role on The Good Place, called out Emile Hirsch’s past abusive behavior after it was announced that he would be joining the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film about Charles Manson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hirsch attacked Daniele Bernfeld, an executive for the Paramount Pictures, at Sundance in 2015. Bernfeld told the told police that Hirsch put her in a chokehold from behind, dragged her across a table, and body-slammed her to the floor. Bernfeld claimed that he must have acted in self-defense, but he plead guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 15 days in prison and 50 hours of community service.

A year later, during an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hirsch said, "I'm still just so sorry for what happened and still just shocked even that it happened.” He blamed the assault on his taking a stimulant and drinking for hours on end without eating.

Screen Shot 2018 06 11 at 11.34.07 AM a4403

Jamil brought attention back to this attack on Twitter where she wrote, “Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie.” She added, “INTENSE case of rich white male privilege eh? Cool. Cool. Cool.”

Screen Shot 2018 06 11 at 11.33.16 AM f7e30

 

Screen Shot 2018 06 11 at 12.23.13 PM cc8e6

Jamil addresses the fact that because Hirsch is wealthy, white, and male, he inherently has a massive amount of privileges in our society that allows them to move through the world unencumbered by their past "mistakes" no matter how egregious. 

Top Image: The Good Place

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com
