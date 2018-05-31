Quantcast
Week Of Women: June 1-7, 2018

Week Of Women: June 1-7, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

pose bca16

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the premieres of buzzed-about TV series Pose and Dietland; new music by Neko Case; and more.

MOVIES 

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrift



Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star in this romantic drama about a young couple who get stranded in the middle of the ocean. Out Friday, June 1.

Social Animals



Screenwriter Theresa Bennett makes her directorial debut with this ensemble comedy starring Noël Wells, Josh Radnor, Aya Cash and Samira Wiley. Out Friday, June 1.

A Kid Like Jake



Silas Howard—who you may know as Transparent’s first trans director—tells the story of liberal parents Alex (Claire Danes) and Greg (Jim Parsons), who are trying to find the right school for their four-year-old child Jake (Leo James Davis), who enjoys “gender-expansive play” and loves to wear dresses. 

TV

Pose



Ryan Murphy’s new series is a dance musical about ball culture in the '80s—and the employs the largest transgender cast ever in a scripted series. MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelia Ross star, and Janet Mock is a producer and writer. Premieres Sunday, June 3 on FX.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack



SNL alum Rachel Dratch's short-form comedy series returns for a second season. Premieres Friday, June 1 on truTV.

Dietland

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Dietland, the 2015 Sarai Walker novel about a woman who schedules weight loss surgery and joins an underground feminist cabal, has been adapted into a dark comedy TV series directed by Marti Noxon and starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies. Premieres Monday, June 4 on AMC.

MUSIC

Hell-On by Neko Case



Neko Case’s first solo album since 2013 “urges listeners to listen closely to these 12 tracks in which the usually private Case details her life..Right now, Case’s honesty feels more heavenly than hellish,” writes BUST. Out Friday, June 1. See our June/July 2018 issue for review.

Still by Mazzy Star



California alt-rock band Mazzy Star, led by Hope Sandoval, are back with a new EP, their first release since 2013.

BOOKS

 Sick by Porochista Khakpour

sick e48dc

Writer Porochista Khakpour’s new memoir details her life with Lyme disease. Out Tuesday, June 5.

 Florida by Lauren Groff

florida 0568c

Author Lauren Groff (Fates and Furies) is back with a short story collection with Florida as its gravitational center. Out Tuesday, June 5. 

top photo: Pose/FX

More from BUST

Week Of Women: May 25-31, 2018

Week Of Women: May 18-24, 2018 

Week Of Women: May 11-17, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

roseanne 01fa6

You’ve Been Asking For Our Statement On Roseanne Barr. Here It Is.

SOlo Lando 17533

I Was Promised Queer “Star Wars” And I Got Queer “Star Wars”

hernandez 264c3

Honduran Trans Woman Roxana Hernandez Dies In ICE Custody: Link Roundup

Ibiza Unit 03796 17eb0

Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson And Vanessa Bayer Make “Ibiza” Enjoyable Despite A Lazy Plot

persephone 52512

Understanding Persephone, Queen Of The Underworld And The Original Femme Fatale

2ild its not personal bbe0b

Tinder Therapy

Screen Shot 2018 05 30 at 1.27.00 PM e5689

11 Women's Rights Activists Arrested and Jailed in Saudi Arabia

Tituss Burgess 261SMFL2 8a84a

Tituss Burgess On What's Next After "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

web 4Clare O Hagan Top Women b2db1

This Art Exhibit Celebrates Female Eroticism And Same-Sex Intimacy

bopit 1fcba

So, This “Bop It Extreme”-Inspired Sex Toy Exists

Upcoming Events

Advertise with BUST!
Fri Jun 01 @12:00AM
Amy Schumer's Birthday!
Fri Jun 01 @12:00AM
Tito's Presents: Governor's Ball
Fri Jun 01 @12:00AM
Tito's Presents: Governor's Ball
Sat Jun 02 @12:00AM
Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo
Sat Jun 02 @10:00AM - 05:00PM
View Full Calendar