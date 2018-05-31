Week Of Women: June 1-7, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the premieres of buzzed-about TV series Pose and Dietland; new music by Neko Case; and more.

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrift





Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star in this romantic drama about a young couple who get stranded in the middle of the ocean. Out Friday, June 1.

Social Animals





Screenwriter Theresa Bennett makes her directorial debut with this ensemble comedy starring Noël Wells, Josh Radnor, Aya Cash and Samira Wiley. Out Friday, June 1.

A Kid Like Jake





Silas Howard—who you may know as Transparent’s first trans director—tells the story of liberal parents Alex (Claire Danes) and Greg (Jim Parsons), who are trying to find the right school for their four-year-old child Jake (Leo James Davis), who enjoys “gender-expansive play” and loves to wear dresses.

TV

Pose





Ryan Murphy’s new series is a dance musical about ball culture in the '80s—and the employs the largest transgender cast ever in a scripted series. MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelia Ross star, and Janet Mock is a producer and writer. Premieres Sunday, June 3 on FX.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack





SNL alum Rachel Dratch's short-form comedy series returns for a second season. Premieres Friday, June 1 on truTV.

Dietland

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Dietland, the 2015 Sarai Walker novel about a woman who schedules weight loss surgery and joins an underground feminist cabal, has been adapted into a dark comedy TV series directed by Marti Noxon and starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies. Premieres Monday, June 4 on AMC.

MUSIC

Hell-On by Neko Case







Neko Case’s first solo album since 2013 “urges listeners to listen closely to these 12 tracks in which the usually private Case details her life..Right now, Case’s honesty feels more heavenly than hellish,” writes BUST. Out Friday, June 1. See our June/July 2018 issue for review.

Still by Mazzy Star







California alt-rock band Mazzy Star, led by Hope Sandoval, are back with a new EP, their first release since 2013.

BOOKS

Sick by Porochista Khakpour





Writer Porochista Khakpour’s new memoir details her life with Lyme disease. Out Tuesday, June 5.

Florida by Lauren Groff

Author Lauren Groff (Fates and Furies) is back with a short story collection with Florida as its gravitational center. Out Tuesday, June 5.

top photo: Pose/FX

More from BUST

Week Of Women: May 25-31, 2018

Week Of Women: May 18-24, 2018

Week Of Women: May 11-17, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.