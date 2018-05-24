Quantcast
Week Of Women: May 25-31, 2018

Week Of Women: May 25-31, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the return of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Queen Sugar; music from CHVCHES and Shannon Shaw; and a new book by Retta. 

MOVIES

Ibiza



Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Breyer star as three best friends who go on an impulsive vacation to Barcelona and Ibiza and have some raunchy, hilarious adventures along the way. Out on Friday, May 25 on Netflix. Stay tuned for review on BUST.com.

Mary Shelley



Elle Fanning stars as the teenage inventor of the sci-fi genre in this biopic. Out Friday, May 25. Read our review here. 

Solo: A Star Wars Story



Thandie Newton becomes the first black woman to appear in a Star Wars movie with Solo: A Star Wars Story. The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 

TV

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Part one of Kimmy Schmidt’s fourth and final season premieres on Netflix this Wednesday, May 30. See our June/July 2018 issue for an interview with Tituss Burgess.

Queen Sugar



Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar returns for its third season with a two-night special on Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday, May 30 on OWN. Read our interview with Ava DuVernay here. 

The Tale

Laura Dern stars as a woman trying to reckon with her childhood sexual abuse in this movie written and directed by Jennifer Fox and based on her own life. Airs Saturday, May 26 on HBO.

MUSIC

Love Is Dead by CHVCHES


Scottish synth pop band CHVCHES, led by frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, returns with a dramatically-named third album out Friday, May 25.

“Cryin’ My Eyes Out” by Shannon Shaw



Earlier this week, we premiered this delightfully retro-sounding new song by Shannon Shaw, who you may know from her band Shannon and the Clams. Out now. Read more here.

BOOKS

 So Close to Being the Shit Y’all Don’t Even Know by Retta

retta 74dcb

Parks and Rec star Retta shares some hilarious life stories in this book of essays. See our June/July 2018 issue for an interview with Retta. Out Tuesday, May 29. 

 Some Trick: Thirteen Stories by Helen DeWitt

sometrick 05156

Novelist Helen Dewitt (The Last Samurai and Lightning Rods) releases her first book of short stories. Out Tuesday, May 29.

top photo: Netflix/Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

