The Perfect Fun and Educational Gift For A Little Bookworm In Your Life: Little Lawmakers: How To Turn a Bill Into Law

Women in Politics’ Little Lawmakers: How to Turn a Bill Into Law teaches kids that no matter how young you are or where you come from, if you believe in yourself (and maybe the power of a crustacean pin), you can use your voice to advocate for your beliefs. Filled with fascinating historical facts and comprehensible concepts, Little Lawmakers is a funny and compelling children’s book for kids of all ages.

The children’s book follows best friends Nina and Ronin as they visit the U.S. Capitol with their class. They meet Congresswoman Ritah Akumu, a representative for the state of Maryland who teaches them the importance of being proud of who you are and where you come from (she's the one who wears that afore-mentioned crustacean brooch, which is the symbol for the state of Maryland). When the two lose sight of their teacher and classmates, they stumble into an important meeting and get a front-row seat to what happens when a bill is turned into law. As Nina and Ronin learn how a law is made in Congress, they have the chance to voice their beliefs and realize their own powerful roles in creating change. After accidentally encountering an important meeting in which politicians were debating whether or not to install seatbelts on buses, Nina and Ronin provided the adults with their perspective and thus promoted their beliefs. From this adventure, they learned to speak up, stand tall, and stand strong in the face of adversaries. Little Lawmakers not only makes learning fun but also highlights how women and people of color can and should be in positions of power in the U.S. government. In writing this children’s book, the organization Women in Politics educates, illuminates, and inspires young boys and girls.

Women in Politics was founded by Rebecca Joseph in May 2020 with the aim to promote equality in politics. 10% of proceeds from this book will be donated to SheShouldRun, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that wants to increase the number of women running for public office.

You can purchase Little Lawmakers on Amazon today.

Little Lawmakers was released on July 23, 2022.

Header image by bookdragon on Pixabay

Little Lawmakers cover art by Rebecca Joseph

Maya Mehrara is a senior at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study pursuing a degree in Theater, Creative Writing, and Women's Studies. She lives in the East Village and enjoys reading, playing guitar, and spoiling her cats. You can follow her at @mehrara_maya.