The Perfect Fun and Educational Gift For A Little Bookworm In Your Life: Little Lawmakers: How To Turn a Bill Into Law

Details
IN Books

bill gc33d4e74e 1280 d793f

Women in Politics’ Little Lawmakers: How to Turn a Bill Into Law teaches kids that no matter how young you are or where you come from, if you believe in yourself (and maybe the power of a crustacean pin), you can use your voice to advocate for your beliefs. Filled with fascinating historical facts and comprehensible concepts, Little Lawmakers is a funny and compelling children’s book for kids of all ages.

The children’s book follows best friends Nina and Ronin as they visit the U.S. Capitol with their class. They meet Congresswoman Ritah Akumu, a representative for the state of Maryland who teaches them the importance of being proud of who you are and where you come from (she's the one who wears that afore-mentioned crustacean brooch, which is the symbol for the state of Maryland). When the two lose sight of their teacher and classmates, they stumble into an important meeting and get a front-row seat to what happens when a bill is turned into law. As Nina and Ronin learn how a law is made in Congress, they have the chance to voice their beliefs and realize their own powerful roles in creating change. After accidentally encountering an important meeting in which politicians were debating whether or not to install seatbelts on buses, Nina and Ronin provided the adults with their perspective and thus promoted their beliefs. From this adventure, they learned to speak up, stand tall, and stand strong in the face of adversaries. Little Lawmakers not only makes learning fun but also highlights how women and people of color can and should be in positions of power in the U.S. government. In writing this children’s book, the organization Women in Politics educates, illuminates, and inspires young boys and girls. 

Women in Politics was founded by Rebecca Joseph in May 2020 with the aim to promote equality in politics. 10% of proceeds from this book will be donated to SheShouldRun, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that wants to increase the number of women running for public office. 

61vAInNqV2L 6e932

ADVERTISEMENT

You can purchase Little Lawmakers on Amazon today.

Little Lawmakers was released on July 23, 2022. 

Header image by bookdragon on Pixabay 

Little Lawmakers cover art by Rebecca Joseph 

Maya Mehrara is a senior at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study pursuing a degree in Theater, Creative Writing, and Women's Studies. She lives in the East Village and enjoys reading, playing guitar, and spoiling her cats. You can follow her at @mehrara_maya
Tags: Little Lawmakers: How To Turn A Bill Into Law , children , book , review , politics , Amazon , Women in Politics , Rebecca Joseph , She Should Run , nonpartisan , nonprofit , equality , gender

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

DX9A2871-2_FLAT_R1_f9cb6_319a0.jpg

Beth Ditto Talks Switch To Acting, and Latest Role In The Country Music Drama "Monarch." Plus, New Music From Gossip?

eric nopanen 72eYgGJVzQM unsplash b31f1

Let's strip down to it: Strippers are unionizing and demanding basic work rights

pexels north 1280638 b1b92

14 Inspiring Celebrities Who Came Out Later in Life, On Their Own Terms

Santigold by Frank Ockenfels Movement 7 3633 4 Medium 9492b

Santigold Is Back With Genre-Bending "Spirituals," Her First Full-Length Album In 6 Years

Abortion neon small 5a452

Conceptual Artist Michele Pred's New Exhibition Takes On Race And Gender-Equality In Fine Arts

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar