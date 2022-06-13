Pioneering Cartoonist Lynda Barry is Back With 3 New Re-Releases Of Her Coming-of-Age Strip Ernie Pook’s Comeek

This is a big year for legendary painter, cartoonist, writer, illustrator, playwright, teacher, and MacArthur “genius” fellow Lynda Barry. Drawn & Quarterly is re-releasing three collections of her serialized coming-of-age strip Ernie Pook’s Comeek in 2022—Come Over Come Over (out now), My Perfect Life (June 14), and It’s So Magic (September 20). Centering on the life of tortured junior-high misfit Maybonne Mullen and her little sister Marlys, Barry’s “Comeek” was an underground sensation that was syndicated in over 70 alternative papers between 1979 and 2008. Salty, sweet, and a little offkilter, these collections are more relatable now than ever, exploring all the heartbreak, embarrassment, and trauma that comes along with growing up without skimping on the little moments of joy along the way. If you’re a fan, these collections will feel like the return of some beloved old friends. And if you’re new to Barry’s brilliance, prepare to be utterly absorbed. –EMILY REMS

 

comic COME OVER pr 6b564

Illustrations: Lynda Barry 

 This article originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

