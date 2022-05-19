Chicago Rapper Noname's Book Club And Radical Hood Library Are Dedicated To Uplifting BIPOC Voices And Educating The Incarcerated

WITH THE TAGLINE, “Reading Material for the Homies,” Noname Book Club is putting its mission of connecting Black and Brown people with radical books front and center. The project was founded in 2019, after Chicago rapper Noname, now 30, tweeted, “Tryna see something: Retweet this if you would be a member of Noname’s Book Club.” After receiving over 5,000 retweets, she saw it was a project people would get behind, and she got to work.

 

Each month, two different titles by BIPOC authors are chosen for members of the group’s 12 digital chapters around the U.S. to read and discuss. In April 2021, the collective also started offering books to incarcerated communities. And in October of last year, the club went IRL, opening its very own HQ, the Radical Hood Library, in L.A. Get connected, get involved, and get reading at nonamebooks.com. –NIESHA DAVIS

Photo: Courtesy of Noname Book Club

 This piece originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

 

Niesha is a writer, diversity editor, and traveler. Her bylines include Glamour, Mic.com, Business Insider, Women's Health, The Huffington Post, and many other publications. She is the digital editor for Bust. Keep up with her at brownandabroad.com 
Tags: Noname , black books , bipoc book clubs , Black book clubs , radical books , virtual book clubs , book clubs for women , radical hood library

