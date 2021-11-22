Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors  Reveals The Writing Practices That Helps  Her Create Her Literary Legacy, and Why She's Obsessed With Writing While Amongst People

Details
IN Books

patrissse1 credit Ryan Pfluger bc48d

L.A.-based author, educator, and activist Patrisse Cullors co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, and her 2018 memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist, was a huge bestseller. Now, her new book, An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World, is poised to once again inspire readers to fight for a better future. Here, she shares how she gets her revolutionary words out into the world.  –Emily Rems 

Do you prefer to write longhand or to type? What kind of software do you use?

ADVERTISEMENT

I actually prefer voice noting my writing and then transcribing it on my phone or on my laptop. I have terribly messy penmanship, so I don’t hand write very often. When I do finally transcribe my writing, it’s usually in my notes on iPhone or on Google Docs. 

 How many hours a day do you typically devote to writing?

If I am writing a book, then I usually take time off from other work and devote 10 to 12 hours a day to writing for an extended period of time. When I’m writing articles or for TV and film, I am usually writing three times a week for a couple of hours a day. 

 Where is your preferred writing space and what does it look like?

I prefer writing on a couch or bed, depending on where I am. Sometimes sitting at a desk makes me feel like I’m doing boring admin work, so I prefer being comfortable and cozy while I write. 

 Do you listen to music or keep on some other background noise while writing or do you prefer silence?

I usually listen to some good contemporary, experimental jazz. I cannot write in silence!

 Are you alone when you write or are there sometimes loved ones/pets/cafe people around?

New Fall Issue d217c

I am obsessed with writing while folks are around. I think I feel more accountable when I have a team of people. I loved going to coffee shops before COVID, and I love going to friends’ homes or having friends over my home when I’m writing. 

 What do you like to wear when you write?

My pajamas!

 Do you have a pet peeve about the writing life?

Yes! All the damn edits. You have to edit a ton when writing and the back and forth drives me nuts. But I’m always so grateful for the final product.

 How did the pandemic impact your writing routine? Have you adopted any new creative habits that you plan to maintain now that quarantine is over?

Hmm. This is a good question. I think I’ve been able to write more during this time. I’ve had more focused time to sit and hold space for all the work I do. Especially the work around abolition. Quarantine helped remind me of what truly matters—more time to do the things I love with the people I love.  

 Top Photo by Ryan Pfluger 

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.
Tags: Patrisse Cullors , An Abolitionist’s Handbook , When They Call You a Terrorist , Black Lives Matter , BLM

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 11 18 at 12.59.59 PM a7fa4

Sex And The City's Spinoff Raises the Question: "Where Are All The Other Shows About Middle-Aged Women?"

happy new year bunny rabbit 08b93

Zooey Deschanel, Ingrid Michaelson, and Female Animators and Illustrators Bring You a Magical Holiday Video that Won’t Make You Want to Puke

dulcey lima lWLTR81d8oI unsplash cc359

In Honor of Native-American Heritage Month Here Are 5 Indigenous Women History Makers You Should Have Learned About in Social Studies Class

Screen Shot 2021 11 16 at 1.39.29 PM 7abfc

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" Teaser Trailer Debut Promises “The Grandest Escape of the Year." Whatever Could That Mean?

Screen Shot 2021 11 15 at 3.18.16 PM 11cd4

Britney Spears Is Finally Free, But What Will Her New Normal Look Like?

bust magazine for the gworls social header aa281

For The Gworls is a Black-Trans Led Collective That Creates Curated Parties and Events to Fundraise For Black Trans Lives

ThisIsHowIDisappear c953f

"This is how I Disappear" a New Graphic Novel by Mirion Malle Showcases the Mental Stress and Trauma Sexual Assault Can Have On Women, And The Healing Journey It takes To Overcome It

Screen Shot 2021 11 17 at 9.36.13 AM eab4c

No Cis-Boys Allowed on "Rap-Cabaret" Artist Boyfriend's New Radio Show

BUST Thanksgiving 267 1 b2e2d

12 Simple-Yet-Spectacular Thanksgiving Dishes for an Unforgettable Feast

KarenBlack DreamingOfYou e9fbc

Karen Black's Dreaming of You (1971-1976) Elicits Dreamy Introspection from the Late Singer's Vault of Storytelling

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sun Dec 05
View Full Calendar